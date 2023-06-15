Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes debuted a new Coors Light commercial on his Twitter account Thursday morning. The commercial starts with a voiceover saying that the brand chose the Chiefs quarterback to promote the beer. But then found out that he wasn't able to do it.

This is a jab at the NFL's rules regarding players promoting beer companies. So the brand took a different approach and had the quarterback promote the "Coors Light Bear". Throughout the commercial, the two-time Super Bowl winner is followed around by a brown bear.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes



Get your Coors Light Bear at It’s always a good time with Coors Light Bear. Refreshing. Great with friends. And undeniably just a Bear. A great Bear.Get your Coors Light Bear at CoorsLightBear.com . All proceeds go to @15andMahomies Foundation. It’s always a good time with Coors Light Bear. Refreshing. Great with friends. And undeniably just a Bear. A great Bear.Get your Coors Light Bear at CoorsLightBear.com. All proceeds go to @15andMahomies Foundation. 🐻 https://t.co/o7ikfCUua6

At the end, the commercial informs viewers that they can purchase their own "Coors Light Bear". The proceeds of the sales will go to the Patrick Mahomes Foundation "15 and the Mahomies".

After seeing the commercial, fans were quick to judge the ad, with many going straight for a dig about his younger brother Jackson. Some suggest that he drinks Bud Light and others say that they would rather hang out with the bear.

Others compared the commercial to the Super Bowl ad that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback did. Instead of showcasing the beer in that ad, it focused on a flashlight that said Coors Light on it.

The commercial also got a lot of laughs for the creativity that the brand used. Whether fans liked it or disliked it, at least it filled the offseason void of missing NFL news.

Patrick Mahomes declares Super Bowl celebration is almost over

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback win in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Offseason mini-camps are in full swing and training camp is just about a month away. The 27-year-old is ready to move on from the celebration, recently saying that it's time to focus on making yet another run for a Lombardi Trophy.

“Tonight is the last night to get to celebrate it, then you move on.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Patrick Mahomes: Ring ceremony is last chance to celebrate, then we move on. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/06/15/pat… Patrick Mahomes: Ring ceremony is last chance to celebrate, then we move on. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/06/15/pat…

The Kansas City Chiefs will receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night in a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium. The quarterback said that after the ring ceremony, it will officially be time to move on.

The come-from-behind win in Super Bowl LVII was the second Lombardi Trophy for the Chiefs in four seasons and their third appearance during that time as well. Kansas City will likely enter the 2023 NFL season as the team to beat.

