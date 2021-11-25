Patrick Mahomes bags yet another award for his contributions off the field

Kansas CIty Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is well-known for his accomplishments on the football field. At just 26 years old, Mahomes is already a Super Bowl champion, an NFL MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and well on his way to breaking dozens of records.

In the making of this storied career, off-the-field accomplishments aren't as celebrated as what an athlete does on the field. Patrick Mahomes is doing a tremendous amount of work off the field that will impact the lives of others for years to come.

QB Patrick Mahomes awarded for philanthropic work

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is always recognized for being a sensational football player. But this week he was recognized for something that is much more important and perhaps even more rewarding than the game.

Mahomes was honored by the SEAL Legacy Foundation with the SEAL Legacy Foundation Patriot Award after Mahomes and his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, provided college scholarships to the children of fallen US Navy SEALs.

Mahomes and his foundation gave 15 college scholarships during the annual gala of the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The SEAL Legacy Foundation was so impressed with the work that Mahomes was doing for those who lost their parents while serving as Navy SEALs that they presented him with the Patriot Award.

Also at the 15 and the Mahomies gala, the foundation presented 15 charitable grants amounting to $15,015.15, with the number 15 in mind.

Mahomes, who currently has one of the biggest contracts in the National Football League, is well-known for giving back. He has created a bond with the Kansas City community and continues to give back by showing his philanthropic side away from the gridiron.

With the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Patrick Mahomes' main mission is to impact the lives of children. The annual gala is just one of the many ways that he does that each year.

Last year, Mahomes established a voter registration project in the Kansas City community to encourage everyone to get out and vote, even if they hadn't done so in the past.

Mahomes was also recently awarded the Nickelodeon 'Valuable Player Award,' which is voted on solely by kids. His philanthropy also led to TIME Magazine naming him as one of the "Most Influential People" last year.

Back on the football field, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently on a bye week and will prepare to face the Denver Broncos next weekend.

