How much do Super Bowl rings cost? Exploring Chiefs' 2023 SB ring designed by Patrick Mahomes

Few things in American football are as treasured as the Super Bowl ring. This piece of jewelry is proof of a player reaching the pinnacle of the sport - winning the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs squad earned that honor in 2023 by beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

As a result, all Chiefs playing and coaching staff members snagged a ring on June 15, 2023. They were presented with their rings in a lavish ceremony. In this article, we explain how much a Super Bowl ring costs and introduce you to a vital design committee member for the Super Bowl LVII ring.

So without further ado, let's get cooking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much do Super Bowl rings cost?

The NFL contributes from $5,000-7,000 per ring for up to 150 rings per team, with any additional costs being borne by the team. The final price usually ranges between $30-50K per ring.

Super Bowl rings are typically made of yellow or rose gold and encrusted with diamonds. They usually include the franchise name, logo, the phrase "World Champions" and the Super Bowl number indicated in Roman numerals. Each ring can be customized with the player's name and uniform number.

More than two-thirds of the Super Bowl rings have been manufactured by memorabilia giant Jostens, although Balfour and Tiffany's & Co. have competed and won the contract in past years.

Presented in an elegant display case, these are not simple pieces of metal. For example, the ring awarded to the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LIV has 3.3 carats worth of diamonds and 5.95 carts of rubies for a total gem carat weight of 10.85!

Did Patrick Mahomes design the Super Bowl LVII rings?

Yes, Patrick Mahomes had an input in designing the Super Bowl LVII rings presented to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes opened up about the achievement of earning a Super Bowl ring and his input on the ring's design while speaking with reporters on Thursday.

“Yeah, I’m very excited,” said Mahomes. “I mean, that’s what you work for most to win the Super Bowl and get those rings, as they last a lifetime. And to see them, I know they've done a great job with them. I got to help out a little bit with the creation process. So they're they did a great job with them. But tonight is the last night you get to celebrate it. And then we’re moving on to the next season.”

He continued:

"I don't know about the top coming off, but they're pretty cool; I think they did a great job. I haven't got to see the final product, but I've seen the process of it and given some ideas and stuff like that. So, they did a great job. You get to have them forever, even whatever they look like. They mean, they mean the world. So I mean, it's cool to have two of them."

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to stack up more rings shortly, as the team has a squad capable of creating a modern dynasty in the National Football League.

Poll : 0 votes