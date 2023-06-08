Create

Brittany Mahomes' latest look gets compared to 'creepy AI robot' by Redditors - "What does Pat see in her"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 08, 2023 08:07 GMT
Brittany Mahomes has been compared to &quot;one of those creepy AI robots&quot; on Reddit for her new makeup - images via Instagram and Disney Research
Like many NFL wives and girlfriends, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is exceptionally beautiful. And she is unashamed to show it on social media.

But the latest round of comments on her looks has seemingly gone somewhat too far.

Yesterday, Brittany shared a selfie of herself while touting the makeup she sported (via RP Artistry, which did her cosmetics):

Baby blue eyeliner is 🤌🏼🤌🏼🩵

Unfortunately, it did not stop Redditors from criticizing her yet again:

what does Pat see in her 🤢
Comment by u/sandrizzyy from discussion No words in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
"Not me opening Reddit and thinking this was one of those creepy AI robots"
Comment by u/Glad_Operation_2092 from discussion No words in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
"Always butter face.. no makeup or plastic surgery can fix her fate."
Comment by u/LNB77 from discussion No words in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
"Her makeup artist secretly hates her I swear"
Comment by u/Equivalent_Joke_2804 from discussion No words in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
"Even with all the makeup and money in the world, she still ain’t cute"
Comment by u/kendra8822 from discussion No words in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
"Bored off season and needs attention.."
Comment by u/No-Temporary-9296 from discussion No words in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
"She looks like she smelled a fart"
Comment by u/doyouknowwhoiam2010 from discussion No words in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
(vomiting emoji)
Comment by u/LivingDiscipline1166 from discussion No words in BrittanyMatthewsSnark

Why is Brittany Mahomes so hated? A look at the reasons

Usually, being married to a very successful player like Mahomes and having a child or two with him signifies that a women is well-liked within the community. But Brittany Mahomes is not one of those fan favorites.

Recently, she was mocked on Reddit for selling her clothes online rather than donating them, which commenters believe contradicts her philantrophy. Here are some comments from that post:

The bullsh*t this woman does makes me dislike her even more . Just donate the clothes and move on, ffs
Comment by u/Cultural_Toe37 from discussion Didn’t she say that she gives back by donating all of their clothes to places in need? in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
Something that drives me freaking insane is when very rich people or influencers sell their clothes instead of donating. It’s a HUGE ick. Tells me everything I need to know about someone.
Comment by u/overthebridge18 from discussion Didn’t she say that she gives back by donating all of their clothes to places in need? in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
I always thought it was ridiculous for the Rich to sell their used clothes… apparently they need even more money lol this is why I have no respect for people like Britt or the Kardashians
Comment by u/y2klover2000 from discussion Didn’t she say that she gives back by donating all of their clothes to places in need? in BrittanyMatthewsSnark
Lol I was wondering the same thing. And why does she bother selling her clothes. She’s filthy rich. SMH
Comment by u/kendra8822 from discussion Didn’t she say that she gives back by donating all of their clothes to places in need? in BrittanyMatthewsSnark

Brittany has also been known to complain about the officiating whenever Mahomes' Chiefs lose a game.

Refs are never in our favor
The REFs DO NOT want us to win

And when Kansas City defeated the Buffalo Bills last season to reach the AFC Championship Game, Brittany celebrated with a champagne spray, which drew much ire on Twitter.

Oops🤷🏼‍♀️ #LETSGOOOOO https://t.co/Pi4WDRgYke

