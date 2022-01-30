Why are Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes so disliked among the NFL community?

When you’re league MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes slinging it all over the field and dominating highlight reels, NFL fans will forgive most of your perceived annoying traits. However if you’re in his orbit, like fiancée Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson, the peanut gallery’s tolerance for shenanigans is much lower.

Liz @LizInFallsCity 🏼 Our only hope against Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Our only hope against Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes🙏🏼 https://t.co/ZDFR2s2HKN

NFL fans are not fond of Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes

The two people in the Chiefs quarterback's inner circle have been a lightning rod of controversy this season. From Matthews’s online critique of NFL refs (from a position of bias) to younger brother Jackson's negative antics in the Kansas City community, it’s no wonder the pair frustrate or even annoy NFL fans.

Lately, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advance further into the playoffs and hope for a third straight Super Bowl berth, the spotlight continues to shine (for better or for worse) on the quarterbacks fiancée and brother.

There are many reasons why the average fan might dislike the two. Aside from their extensive online presence and extreme bias (in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs), it’s natural for anyone to find the NFL’s biggest star’s inner circle to be annoying because the individuals in that inner circle are famous for just being associated with a football star.

Sure, it’s understandable for one’s family and friends to show rabid support for their favorite NFL player, but this exuberance can rub people the wrong way with constant exposure.

The Chiefs’ continued success proportionally exposes the average fan to more of the Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes. Depending on your tolerance level, this can either be easily dismissed or become an annoying itch – especially given the amount of coverage the two receive online.

andy reid @andyreidreacts Andy Reid watching Jackson Mahomes doing tiktok dances on the sideline Andy Reid watching Jackson Mahomes doing tiktok dances on the sideline https://t.co/zFapLET6d6

Generally, the public scrutinizes every action or word by people who are associated with star athletes or celebrities. The extra attention given to them begets more potential storylines. Just being in the orbit of a famous friend or family member is enough to make you independently famous in today's instant access world. The Kardashians have built an empire out of this concept.

Regardless, if Patrick Mahomes’s star ever wanes, Matthews and Jackson’s influence will eventually dwindle as well. Until then, NFL fans can at least admire (or begrudgingly respect) what the Chiefs quarterback is doing on the field, even if what’s going on off the field is not as entertaining.

Edited by Piyush Bisht