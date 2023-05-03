Jackson Mahomes slapped with $100,000 bond, booked into Johnson County jail for sexual battery

On Wednesday morning, Jackson Mahomes was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

As per reports, the police were investigating a February incident where Jackson allegedly assaulted a restaurant owner and a waiter.

Charged with aggravated sexual battery, the warrant was issued on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the booking report reveals that Jackson Mahomes was arrested at around 7:00 a.m. and was booked into jail 40 minutes later.

Image credit: Johnson County Sheriff's Office website

As per the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Patrick Mahomes' brothers bond amount was $100,000.

According to the bond's condition, the 22-year-old cannot use illegal drugs, and has to test whenever asked. He also cannot use any firearms or consume alcohol. He also cannot speak publicly about the case or the victim.

Jackson cannot contact the victims, either personally, at their homes or where they work. Considering the severity of the incident and rules applied, Jackson could face more legal issues.

Additionally, Mahomes is also being booked with three felony counts of sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery.

As per the charges, Jackson "unlawfully and feloniously touched the person of another" and had the intent to "arouse and satisfy." The misdemeanor charge alleges that Jackson did so in a "rude, insulting, or angry manner."

Jackson Mahomes restaurant video goes viral as 23-year-old is arrested

As per reports, Jackson was at a restaurant in Overland Park when he grabbed Aspen Vaughn and kissed her without consent.

As Vaugh went public with the information, a video of the alleged incident was circulated online.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼: Footage of the February 23rd incident that led to Jackson Mahomes’ arrest.



Vaughn, who revealed details about the incident, added:

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive".

Jackson Mahomes' arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

While there has been no comment from the Mahomes family about the situation, lawyer Brandon Davies has previously denied all allegations:

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses."

