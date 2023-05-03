Jackson Mahomes restaurant video goes viral after controversial arrest of Patrick's brother

Jackson Mahomes was arrested early Wednesday morning after months of investigating an incident that occurred in February in Kansas City. Just weeks after his brother Patrick won his second Super Bowl, Jackson was at a restaurant in Overland Park. He allegedly shoved the waiter and then grabbed the owner, Aspen Vaughn by the throat and kissed her, without her consent.

On Wednesday morning, Jackson was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery stemming from the incident. Video footage from the restaurant's security cameras have been released.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive."- Aspen Vaughn

𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼: Footage of the February 23rd incident that led to Jackson Mahomes' arrest.



The video footage does depict the scene that Vaughn told authorities about when she reported the incident. But, the social media influencer has yet to comment since the February 23rd incident and even took a long hiatus from posting content.

Jackson Mahomes was booked shortly after 7:00am CT at the Johnson County Jail. The 22-year-old's arraignment is scheduled for this afternoon and he's currently being held on $100,000 bail.

What did Brittany Mahomes say about allegations against brother-in-law?

The Mahomes family has stayed quiet about the allegations surrounding Jackson. However, Patrick's wife Brittany recently referenced the situation and supported her brother-in-law on social media. Just a few weeks ago while doing a Q&A with fans on Instagram, she said that people don't know the whole story.

Brittany said that those who criticized him were 'ignorant' and then went on to say that he's just human and was currently trying to find his way in life. She finished by saying that nobody has the right to say anything about the younger Mahomes because they haven't walked in his shoes.

"They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s--- about him."

Brittany and Jackson have been close friends even before she was married. They are often seen attending Kansas City Chiefs games together and taking photos on the sidelines.

