"Can't stand the Chiefs" - Kevin Durant not a big fan of Patrick Mahomes' dominance

There is a sea of NFL fans rooting for Patrick Mahomes to fail. Kevin Durant is one of them.

Speaking on his podcast, the ETCs with Kevin Durant, the basketball star came out as a massive Mahomes detractor. Basically, he's grown tired of watching the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“We talk about it all the time... that NFL is the superior sport or hashtag the superior sport. But the product that was put out there… it was working towards that region, you know.

I can’t stand the Chiefs. I can’t. They’re just so good.”

As a member of the "little brother" sport for the NFL, Durant is giving credit where credit is due in a backhanded sort of way. On one hand, he was impressed with the quality of the product.

Meanwhile, Mahomes is just a stone's throw away from the Super Bowl yet again rubs Durant the wrong way.

Put simply, Kevin Durant is tired of seeing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and late in each of the last few years.

Of course, critics will be the first to point out that Durant joined an already budding powerhouse in his sport and essentially extended their reign of dominance.

Patrick Mahomes gives Kevin Durant a taste of his own medicine

The basketball star joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, the season after their first NBA Finals win in what would become their run of dominance. With Durant, the Warriors went on to make the finals the next three years, going 2-1.

All in all, the star's addition played a key role in extending the Warriors' dynasty from 2015-2019.

NBA fans would say that perhaps he now understands the pain he caused the NBA by joining the already most dominant force in the league.

Of course, one major point of emphasis for the NFL is to avoid super teams. The league automatically gives the team with the worst record the highest overall pick.

The playoffs are one-and-done, allowing more chances for upsets. But for everything the NFL has done, dominant teams still find a way to return to the top every season.

Time appears to be the biggest hurdle for the Chiefs and the biggest weapon of the rest of the league. Eventually, key pieces will get older and retire.

That said, until that happens, Durant and other Mahomes anti-fans can only hope for an upset in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

