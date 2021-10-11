"Refs are never in our favor" - Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews lashes out at NFL officials

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews is known to voice her opinions during games. She has expressed her opinions during both regular season and playoff games about opposing teams' players and calls against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a rematch of the AFC title game, the Chiefs got off to a slow start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. At halftime, which ended up being over an hour due to a lightning delay, Matthews took to Twitter to express her feelings for this week's officiating crew as she has done in the past.

Brittany Matthews lashes out at NFL officials

Brittany Matthews was live Tweeting throughout Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs entered the game 2-2 and were looking to get above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

But Matthews believes that the refs in the game, and apparently every game that the Chiefs play, are against them.

Matthews tweeted:

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 Refs are never in our favor Refs are never in our favor

When fans commented on her Tweet, Matthews held her ground on how she felt and then Tweeted:

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 I said what I said. Y’all so mad🤣🤷🏼‍♀️ I said what I said. Y’all so mad🤣🤷🏼‍♀️

Matthews is correct that there were plenty of missed calls in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, including some questionable calls against her fiancee' (Mahomes did suffer a concussion last season against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional round, so he's not exactly invincible).

Just a few weeks ago, Brittany Matthews tweeted that the officiating crew had cost the Chiefs a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, saying that they missed an opportunity to call pass interference in favor of the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills 38-20 on Sunday night. The Chiefs were on the winning end of both matchups last season. Mahomes finished the night 33 for 54 with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions. Mahomes also had 61 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Also Read

Compared to the last few seasons where they have won consecutive AFC titles, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are off to a rough start to 2021. The Chiefs have now lost two home games in front of their diehard fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now with a less than stellar record of 3-2, the Chiefs will now head to the nation's capital and FedEx Field to face the Washington Football Team, who are also sporting a record of 2-3.

Edited by LeRon Haire