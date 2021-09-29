"That call was trash" - Patrick Mahomes' fiancée blasts officiating crew for blown DPI call

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost their second consecutive game this season, falling to 1-2 after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews, who has an avid social media following and tweets during Chiefs games, did not agree with one particular call by the referees toward the end of the game. The call would end up being one of the deciding factors for the outcome of the divisional matchup.

Patrick Mahomes fiancée Brittany Matthews believes late call cost Chiefs the win

Late on Sunday afternoon, during a divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, there was a pass interference call on the Chiefs. The penalty against the Kansas City Chiefs was a significant part of what would be the winning touchdown drive for the Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes fiancée Brittany Matthews took to Twitter shortly after the call to show how displeased she was. Matthews' tweet read:

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 That call was TRASHHHHHH That call was TRASHHHHHH

The replies to Brittany Matthews' tweets were split on whether they favored her opinion that the call was not pass interference and others had their own opinions. When the Kansas City Chiefs did get the ball back and Mahomes threw a Hail Mary in the end zone to a crowd of players from both sides, some argued that there was an opportunity for a pass interference call that was missed.

This isn't the first time Brittany Matthews has taken to Twitter this season. Week 1 when the Kansas City Chiefs were playing the Cleveland Browns and safety Ronnie Harrison was in a scuffle with the Chiefs assistant coach, Matthews had this to say.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 He just hit our coach? I’m confused 🤔 He just hit our coach? I’m confused 🤔

Matthews and Mahomes' younger brother Jackson, who is a social media influencer, can always be seen at Kansas City Chiefs games, at home and on the road.

The Kansas City Chiefs have never had a losing season under head coach Andy Reid but, considering that the team has won back-to-back AFC titles, which include a Super Bowl victory, there's no doubt that the team should be able to right the ship sooner rather than later.

The Kansas City Chiefs will now play the Philadelphia Eagles in what could be a highly favored road game for the Chiefs. It will also be an opportunity for head coach Andy Reid to defeat his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, whom he coached from 1999-2012.

