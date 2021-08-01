Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews reveal the most important lesson as new parents

He’s a Super Bowl champion, league and SB MVP, he’s graced the cover of the Madden video game twice, but even the great Patrick Mahomes finds fatherhood a tough gig.

The AFC champion quarterback has had to adjust to a new way of life since he became a father this year.

Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews are proud parents to five-month-old daughter Sterling. The couple sat down with TODAY to discuss their new life as first-time parents.

They talked about trying to keep their daughter's identity and face away from the public eye before eventually deciding that it was time to show their beautiful daughter to the world.

"Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there," Mahomes told TODAY. "As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time. We figured it was about time. We still want to keep some stuff private, but we figured we can show everybody her face at least once or twice or not have to keep hiding her."

Patrick Mahomes has learned the importance of sleep

The Chiefs star has, like all new parents, discovered the importance of sleep. Mahomes has learned how key a sleep schedule is for his baby daughter and his well-being.

"We learned the two most important words in being parents is 'sleep schedule,'" he said. "We have the sleep schedule down. She’s actually a really good sleeper. She already sleeps through the night. She wakes up about at 6 a.m, just about when I wake up usually. It's been amazing. Brittany’s been a champ, she’s been the best mom ever, so I’m just excited every single day for the new challenges and seeing (Sterling) grow."

Mahomes daughter gave him his Madden 22 rating

Patrick Mahomes is not only one of the cover athletes for the new Madden 22 game, he also reached the iconic 99 rating. The Pro Bowl QB was surprised with the news by his fiancee Brittany and daughter Sterling.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar