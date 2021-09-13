Brittany Matthews Twitter rant: Patrick Mahomes' fiancee fumes at Browns safety shown shoving Chiefs coach

Its not a real Kansas City Chiefs game until Patrick Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany Matthews, takes to Twitter to express her opinion.

Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs was full of excitement and offense as expected. The Kansas City Chiefs were able to finish for the win with a last-minute turnover, but the game wasn't without controversy.

The story behind Brittany Matthews' tweets during the Kansas City Chiefs-Cleveland Browns game

In the first quarter, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison tackled Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire along Kansas City's sideline. In the middle of a scuffle, there was a penalty that was originally called on the Kansas City sideline after a coach was shown pushing Harrison.

The entire Kansas City Chiefs team was up in arms about the call and pointed fingers at Harrison for initiating. Upon further review of the replay, Ronnie Harrison was seen kicking/stepping on a prone Edwards-Helaire. The Kansas City coach pushed Harrison off of his RB, to which Harrison pushed back even harder.

The Kansas City Chiefs had the call reversed into unsportmanlike conduct on Harrison, who was ejected from the game. Every Chiefs player and fan was celebrating Harrison's dirty tactics being called out on, including Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews.

Brittany Matthews has been known to take to Twitter with her "unfiltered" thoughts about the Kansas City games. In case you missed it, Brittany Matthews was trending a bit this afternoon for her rants and takes in real time about the whole incident. In less than five minutes, Brittany Matthews had gone through a range of emotions on Twitter, many of which reflected what fans and players were thinking at the game.

Excuse me, don’t be pushing people from the start sir — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 12, 2021

BOOOOOOOOO get outta here — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 12, 2021

WHAT THE FLYING FRICK — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 12, 2021

He just hit our coach? I’m confused 🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 12, 2021

If you follow Brittany Matthews on Twitter and were confused by her sudden rants, this is what it was referring to.

The game of football is highly competitive and it can get heated on the field from time to time. However, that was, without a doubt, a dirty play by Ronnie Harrison.

