The University of Alabama has defensive backs littered all over the NFL.

It ranges from stars like Pittsburgh Steelers safety to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, from rookies like New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney to veterans like Arizona Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. Since 2010, there have been 19 Alabama defensive backs drafted into the NFL.

One of the most impactful and yet least talked-about Alabama DBs in the league this season is Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.

In his third pro season, Harrison ranks No. 1 among safeties graded by Pro Football Focus in tackling, ninth in pass coverage, and ninth overall. He's helped the Cleveland Browns to a 5-3 record in a tough AFC North that features the Steelers and Ravens.

Harrison has 24 tackles, one sack five pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

The highest graded #Browns on offense and defense in their victory over the Colts on Sunday (min. 25 snaps):



Joel Bitonio (80.4 )

Ronnie Harrison (79.6)pic.twitter.com/5oGerSfPcz — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 12, 2020

Cleveland Browns traded for Harrison on the eve of the 2020 season

After winning two national championships and earning All-SEC honors at Alabama, Harrison was taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Harrison was a full-time starter by his second season in Jacksonville. On the even of this season, however, the Jaguars traded him to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick as part of what many believed was a fire sale by a tanking franchise -- getting rid of quality players in an effort to stockpile draft picks and be bad enough to get the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

The Cleveland Browns needed help in their secondary after rookie safety Grant Delpit suffered a season-ending Achilles' injury in training camp and some of their other defensive backs were banged up going into the season.

Former Alabama defensive back, Ronnie Harrison, comes to the aid of a stranded Ohio motorist and performs good Samaritan act.https://t.co/2ooPyr2Bdy — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 26, 2020

Harrison wasn't getting much playing time to begin the season, but has become a bigger part of the Cleveland Browns' game plan recently. He had the pick-six in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts; nine tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7; and 10 tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

After a bye last week, the Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans are just 2-6, but with star quarterback Deshaun Watson and talented receivers like Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller V, they can put points on the board. The Browns' defensive backfield -- including Harrison -- will have to be solid in order for Cleveland's sometimes-anemic offense to have room to secure a victory.

