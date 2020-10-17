The Cleveland Browns are off to a 4-1 start and look to be picking up momentum.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense have scored over 30 points in four consecutive games. After they were blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, many critics doubted if Cleveland would amount to anything this season. What is the reasoning behind their early success?

The last time the Cleveland Browns were 4-1, Bill Belichick was the head coach and Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love To You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 11, 2020

Rushing Attack

Running back Nick Chubb was off to a great start this season until he hit a setback. Chubb left the Browns' game against the Dallas Cowboys with a leg injury. This gave an opportunity to Kareem Hunt to step into the starting role. Hunt has not looked back and has picked up where Chubb left off.

The Cleveland Browns have the top-ranked rushing attack in the NFL. As a team, Cleveland has 172 rushing attempts for 942 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. The Cleveland Browns are averaging 188 rushing yards per game. Cleveland's rushing attack has helped the Browns control time of possession.

The Cleveland Browns' rushing attack is one of the key components to their success. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to why the Browns have been successful this season. Baker Mayfield's play at quarterback has a lot to do with it as well.

Kareem Hunt is now third in the AFC in rushing yards, 8th in NFL. #Browns — BrownsWave \\: (@BrownsByBrad) October 12, 2020

Baker Mayfield's Improvement:

Baker Mayfield has made a lot of improvements this season compared to last season. The Cleveland Browns quarterback had thrown 6 interceptions through the first five games last season. He has cut that number down by 2 this season.

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield has made all the right adjustments.

Mayfield only threw 5 touchdowns through the first five games last season, but this season he has thrown 9 touchdowns through the first five games. The former No. 1 overall draft pick went into the offseason saying that he wanted to cut down on his turnovers, and it is starting to look like he's made the right adjustments.

Baker Mayfield looks incredible. Growing every week, exactly what you want to see. #Browns — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 11, 2020

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with a lot of questions when it came to their young quarterback. Baker has responded to those questions by improving his ball security. The big test is still to come this weekend when the Cleveland Browns head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. If the Browns can win that game against the Steelers it would be another step in the right direction.

Cleveland Browns Defense:

The overall ranking of the Cleveland Browns defense may not be towards the top of the NFL, but their defense does place in the top 5 in two defensive categories. They are currently ranked 2nd in turnovers and sitting at +6 when it comes to turnover differential.

The Cleveland Browns defense has forced 12 turnovers this season. Cleveland's secondary has intercepted 6 passes this season and returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown. The Browns defense has also recovered 6 fumbles so far this season.

Cleveland currently has the league's 4th-ranked rushing defense. They have been running wild on the NFL, but their defensive front has clogged the running lanes for other teams. The key to the Cleveland Browns success is the huge play they're getting from defensive end Myles Garrett. Another former No. 1 overall draft pic,, Garrett has 13 solo tackles, 6 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

How the Cleveland Browns can continue winning:

The Cleveland Browns need to continue to rely on their running game. The Browns' running game has seemed to make life easier for Mayfield and the passing offense of the Browns. Mayfield needs to continue improving, stay humble and not let his success get to his head.

The Cleveland Brown defense needs to continue winning the turnover battle. They also need to continue stopping the rushing game of other teams. If the Browns can continue the formula they are using now, we could be looking at a playoff team.

The Cleveland Browns fans have been patiently waiting for a long time for their Browns to be in the playoffs and this year it could all be worth the wait.