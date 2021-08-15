Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling and fiancée Brittany Matthews visit Chiefs training camp to support star QB

Patrick Mahomes has legions of supporters among the Kansas City Chiefs faithful who will be willing to turn up and urge him on during training camp. But no ordinary supporter could compare with the surprise the quarterback got today when his family turned up to support him.

Fiancée Brittany Matthews turned up to support her man, with their adorable 5-month old daughter Sterling in tow. Patrick Mahomes could barely control his glee as he took to social media to hail their presence supporting him. He captioned the snap: "Sterling's First Camp!"

Patrick Mahomes: Family Man

Patrick Mahomes has repeatedly stressed how much his family means to him and their visit would have done wonders to his self-confidence.

He has shared how he took the personal decision to get vaccinated because he wanted to protect his baby daughter. He said,

“To me it was more of a personal decision, with having a baby girl and knowing that I was going to be around people. I wanted to make sure I could do whatever I could to help keep her healthy.”

Patrick Mahomes Says He Got COVID Vaccine To Protect Newborn Daughter https://t.co/ffthBU7stV — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2021

He also called his fiancée Brittany a champ, and how at home he has been the cheerleader on the sidelines. Turns out that she just wanted to pay him back as she turned up to the practice session to cheerlead with her daughter.

Patrick Mahomes said that becoming a father for the first time has changed him as he looks to give his daughter the best life possible with the best opportunities. He added that he has learned more by becoming a father than anywhere else in his life, which includes all the times a champion quarterback like him spends time learning the playbook.

He commented on how sleeping schedules have become something he stresses about but also said that his daughter's sleep cycle is not keeping him up too much going into the new season. Patrick Mahomes also reiterated his good fortune that he was around to see his daughter grow.

When asked about when he planned to tie the knot, he did not confirm a date, but said that plans were in place for the end of the season. While Brittany may be waiting for that day with bated breath, her presence at training camp confirmed that she might be willing to put up with a little delay if that means Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champion again.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar