NFL fans troll Brittany Mahomes for selling used clothes online - "The bulls**t this woman does"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 04, 2023 07:24 GMT
NFL fans think Patrick Mahomes
NFL fans think Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is not what she seems to be - left image via Getty; right image via Instagram

At first glance, Brittany Mahomes is the ideal NFL wife: beautiful, successful in her own right, and blessed with children. But if her latest Instagram activity is to be believed, she is lying about at least one thing.

In a recent Instagram Story, the wife of Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes put out a link to Poshmark, an online store where customers can buy various commodities, whether new or used, to promote the sale of her clothes. A screenshot can be seen below:

Brittany Mahomes promoting her Poshmark sale (screenshot via IG/Reddit)
Brittany Mahomes promoting her Poshmark sale (screenshot via IG/Reddit)

This elicited a response thread from the subreddit r/brittanymatthewssnark:

Didn’t she say that she gives back by donating all of their clothes to places in need? by u/suspect_kitty81 in BrittanyMatthewsSnark

And it did not take long for the critics to emerge:

When has Brittany Mahomes faced online criticism before?

This is not the first time Patrick Mahomes' wife has received flak from fans online.

Early in the 2021 season, during the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-38 loss against the Buffalo Bills, Brittany criticized the officiating of that game, saying:

"Refs are never in our favor."
Refs are never in our favor

The responses were brutal:

@brittanylynne8 cry
@brittanylynne8 Put down the bong Britt. Or at least wipe the ketchup off the carburetor.
@brittanylynne8 You do realize that is their job NOT to be in anyone’s favor. Both teams have had multiple penalties tonight. They are pretty even. Just stop.

She would repeat this complaint after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals:

The REFs DO NOT want us to win

And the responses carried the same tone from three months ago:

@brittanylynne8 What do you mean us?! Your not on the field, so stoptalking like you know what happens on every play. This applies to both sides when it comes to refs not just your bf's....
@brittanylynne8 Correction. We don’t want YOU to win!
@brittanylynne8 Wouldn’t be a KC loss without a comment from @brittanylynne8 blaming someone else. For the love of god, just say the other team was better today.

Later, during the playoffs, the Chiefs avenged themselves on the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the fourth year in a row. Brittany celebrated by popping champagne from Arrowhead Stadium's boxes, but not everyone was pleased:

Oops🤷🏼‍♀️ #LETSGOOOOO https://t.co/Pi4WDRgYke
@brittanylynne8 Why are you spraying people with champagne FROM A BOX SEAT?!? The optics of spraying people literally below you with a bottle of booze is not great.
@brittanylynne8 Pretty sure Tom Brady’s wife or practically anyone else’s wife doesn’t act like this. Act like you’ve been there before.
@brittanylynne8 Really? I understand celebrating, but could you at least have some class, like @PatrickMahomes He is attempting to be the best at his game and be an example and role model to our youth. You are bringing him down and setting a poor example for your daughter.

Speaking in 2018 to Shootin' It with Soph about the online negativity, Brittany said:

“When they say stuff like I am ugly and Patrick could do better than me, they have no earthly idea what they are saying.”

What is Brittany Mahomes' net worth?

While Patrick Mahomes is making history as the NFL's first billionaire, his wife Brittany is proving to be a savvy marketing mind in her own right.

In 2022, she was estimated to be worth $10 million, thanks to her ownership stake in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Kansas City Current (of which her husband is also a co-owner), her eponymous fitness program, and a collaboratory/ambassadorial role in apparel manufacturer Vitality (formerly known as Balance Athletica). She and her husband have also partnered to promote BioSteel, a producer of energy drinks and fitness supplements.

Edited by Parag Jain
