At first glance, Brittany Mahomes is the ideal NFL wife: beautiful, successful in her own right, and blessed with children. But if her latest Instagram activity is to be believed, she is lying about at least one thing.
In a recent Instagram Story, the wife of Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes put out a link to Poshmark, an online store where customers can buy various commodities, whether new or used, to promote the sale of her clothes. A screenshot can be seen below:
This elicited a response thread from the subreddit r/brittanymatthewssnark:
And it did not take long for the critics to emerge:
When has Brittany Mahomes faced online criticism before?
This is not the first time Patrick Mahomes' wife has received flak from fans online.
Early in the 2021 season, during the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-38 loss against the Buffalo Bills, Brittany criticized the officiating of that game, saying:
"Refs are never in our favor."
The responses were brutal:
She would repeat this complaint after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals:
And the responses carried the same tone from three months ago:
Later, during the playoffs, the Chiefs avenged themselves on the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the fourth year in a row. Brittany celebrated by popping champagne from Arrowhead Stadium's boxes, but not everyone was pleased:
Speaking in 2018 to Shootin' It with Soph about the online negativity, Brittany said:
“When they say stuff like I am ugly and Patrick could do better than me, they have no earthly idea what they are saying.”
What is Brittany Mahomes' net worth?
While Patrick Mahomes is making history as the NFL's first billionaire, his wife Brittany is proving to be a savvy marketing mind in her own right.
In 2022, she was estimated to be worth $10 million, thanks to her ownership stake in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Kansas City Current (of which her husband is also a co-owner), her eponymous fitness program, and a collaboratory/ambassadorial role in apparel manufacturer Vitality (formerly known as Balance Athletica). She and her husband have also partnered to promote BioSteel, a producer of energy drinks and fitness supplements.