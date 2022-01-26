"Feel sorry for Patrick Mahomes more daily" - NFL fans have mixed response to Brittany Matthews' champagne shower incident

Brittany Matthews’ extreme exuberance for Patrick Mahomes has its critics in circles of NFL fans – particularly on Twitter.

Every fan hailed Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win over the Buffalo Bills as the most exciting game of the season, and some even declared it to be the “Super Bowl” of the NFL playoffs. Not lost in the celebrations was Matthews’ celebratory champagne shower from the box seats at Arrowhead. Of course, the reactions to her actions were swift and savage.

Commenting on Brittany Matthews' video, which consisted of her celebratory champagne shower, one Twitter user bluntly stated that they felt increasingly "sorry for Patrick" each day:

There’s no love lost between Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée and NFL fans in the champagne room

Brittany Matthews has been an easy target for NFL Twitter in proportion to Mahomes’ success on the field. Last Sunday’s celebratory champagne shower did not sit well with many, especially those who were not even at the game. In the clip she posted from her own account, Matthews added the capion “Oops #LETSGOOOOO”.

The range of reactions to her actions include support against all the criticism lobbed at her to severe criticism for her actions from a position of privilege (box seats). She can’t make everyone happy, and in this case, it feels like most fans outside of Kansas City would rather see Mahomes eliminated from Super Bowl contention just to have a reprieve from Matthews.

Matthews is certainly feeling the heat from her actions as she wrote on Twitter that she wished she could do whatever she wanted "without getting attacked every week":

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.

One Twitter user simply pointed out that all actions have consequences:

Kayla Donnelly @gayla_donnelly @brittanylynne8 That’s what happens when you’re married to arguably the most famous QB in the NFL. I’m sure that your social media rants and saying “we” all the time when referring to the chiefs doesn’t help much. Do what you want, but some humility might help. @brittanylynne8 That’s what happens when you’re married to arguably the most famous QB in the NFL. I’m sure that your social media rants and saying “we” all the time when referring to the chiefs doesn’t help much. Do what you want, but some humility might help.

On the other hand, Matthews’ extensive embrace of Kansas City has also earned her some support:

Jason Kander @JasonKander



If you don’t like Barstool Sports @barstoolsports For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week https://t.co/299LGpCR0Y She’s raising a family with her high school sweetheart in a town she and her husband have embraced and invested in. She supports her partner. She celebrates with her fellow Kansas Citians. She is a part of our community.If you don’t like @brittanylynne8 , that’s about you. twitter.com/barstoolsports… She’s raising a family with her high school sweetheart in a town she and her husband have embraced and invested in. She supports her partner. She celebrates with her fellow Kansas Citians. She is a part of our community. If you don’t like @brittanylynne8, that’s about you. twitter.com/barstoolsports…

In the end, Patrick Mahomes’ postseason heroics are the reason his fiancée is so effusive in her support of him. It has become a pastime for NFL fans everywhere to voice their displeasure or express their support towards her actions.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue their journey towards their third straight Super Bowl appearance by taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

