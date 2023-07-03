Brittany Mahomes actively updates her followers about her latest happenings via Instagram.

However, one of her recent activities drew much flak from fellow users on the platform.

Patrick Mahomes' wife shared pictures of her enjoying time with a dolphin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She captioned her post:

"Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin? 😍"

Screenshot from Brittany Mahomes' Instagram account

The online mob came after her, as shown by these comments.

Comments on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post about spending time with a dolphin.

Comments on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post about spending time with a dolphin.

Brittany Mahomes continues to receive negative criticism for her actions and appearance. Last month, Redditors compared her face to a “creepy AI robot” and questioned what Patrick Mahomes saw in her.

But their relationship goes back to high school in Whitehouse, Texas. He brought her a heart-shaped card and a rose on Valentine’s Day during her junior year. They have been inseparable since, having two kids after getting married and building their business empire.

She also received much backlash after revealing her $80,000 Cadillac Escalade. Redditors slammed her with comments like calling her a “basic midwestern b*tch” and “flaunting Patrick’s money.”

However, she is more than Patrick Mahomes’ wife. She is a certified instructor who conducts online training and fitness programs. Brittany is also co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League team Kansas City Current. She also has a collection with the athleisure brand Vitality.

Even famous podcaster Joe Rogan had some beef against her. The Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator hinted at the Mahomes getting divorced.

Last year, the female Mahomes also received a flood of condemnation after her insensitive comments about building their house while Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida.

Brittany Mahomes doesn’t shy away from sharing her thoughts

As she absorbs massive hate online, Brittany does clap back against the criticism she receives.

She replied to Rogan:

“Actually grown a*s men hating on women in general is pathetic🥴 Something about grown men talking sh*t about someone’s wife is real weird…🤔”

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic🥴 Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic🥴

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird…🤔 Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird…🤔

She also initially defended her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, who is facing one count of misdemeanor battery and three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The former professional soccer player commented on Instagram:

“They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s**t about him 🙂. So it’s best to just shut up."

Brittany Mahomes defended her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, via Instagram story.

She also addressed women who are hitting on her husband by saying:

"Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are...But they are a waist of my time & not going to disturb my peace. BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!"

Poll : 0 votes