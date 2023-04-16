"It's actually sad"- Brittany Mahomes claps back at women trying to hit on Patrick Mahomes

The life of a professional athlete like Patrick Mahomes isn't for the faint-hearted. While many see all the glitz and glamor that comes with being a sports star, not to mention all the fun stuff he does on the field, there is also another side to it.

For the girlfriends and wives of professional athletes, it can be just as tough. Every male wants to be like Mahomes and for the most part, most women might want to be with him.

Despite just about everyone on the planet knowing Mahomes is married to Brittany Mahomes, that doesn't stop women from trying to turn Patrick's head. Britanny addressed this on her Instagram when a question was asked about how she deals with women trying to get Patrick.

Brittany wrote:

"Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are...But they are a waist of my time & not going to disturb my peace. BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!"

Brittany addressed a question about women going after her husband.

So while most people want all the great things that come with being a professional sportsperson, there are some drawbacks and this is one of them. Now, we are fairly certain that this might happen to most sportspeople and while nothing will likely happen, it doesn't hurt any less for their spouses.

Everyone wants a piece of Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, winning the Super Bowl last year brought together years of hard work. It also thrust Patrick back into the spotlight as the NFL's best quarterback.

This is likely where Brittany's answer to that question posed by a fan comes to light. Everyone likely wants a piece of Patrick Mahomes and as he gears up to defend his Super Bowl title, the line of wanting to be with him is likely pretty long.

After an offseason that hasn't seen much change for either side of the ball, the Chiefs are many people's favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

But for all the fortune and fame, it is still important to remember that these sportspeople have families and children. When some go out of their way to drive a wedge between couples, it can end badly. Thankfully, Brittany is at a point in her life where she couldn't care less.

