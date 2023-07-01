"Basic midwestern b*tch" - Brittany Mahomes' new $80,000 Escalade reveal leaves fans fuming

Over the years, Brittany Mahomes has developed a complicated relationship with NFL fans. While a few appreciate her content, many have taken to trolling the entrepreneur and Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson.

Brittany's latest update about her new car has caught everyone's attention.

With the family on a trip to Las Vegas for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's 'The Match' against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, everyone shared highlights from the event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany, in a later post, revealed a sneak peek of her new car, a brand new Escalade with a powder blue interior.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"Mom got a new mom mobile," Brittany wrote.

In another video, she even called out to their daughter Sterling in the backseat. All grown up, Brittany attempted to ask her two-year-old toddler about the new vehicle.

"Did mommy get a new car?" Brittany asks.

Reddit users, however, weren't impressed with this:

The car, which begins at around $80,000, can also be upgraded to a cost of around $100,000 and more.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are making the best of their busy summer vacation

Right after Mahomes' second Super Bowl win, Brittany and Patrick made countless appearances together. A highlight was their debut Met Gala 2023, which received equal amounts of praise and ridicule.

Of course, as the Chiefs continue to dominate the NFL, one might look forward to more gala appearances from the popular couple.

Furthermore, they also attended the Miami Grand Prix and the Kentucky Derby.

They even took a relaxing vacation in Hawaii, making sure to enjoy some time together. The kids seemed to enjoy their vacation even more, playing on the beach while they spent quality time with their parents.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

The most recent was their Las Vegas trip. Not only was Brittany there, but also the rest of the family: their mother Randi Mahomes, brother Jackson, and the youngest sister, Mia.

Poll : 0 votes