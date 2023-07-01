IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shares pictures with Jackson and Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB triumphs in “The Match”

Patrick Mahomes had the support of his family when he competed in the latest edition of “The Match” charity golf challenge.

Aside from his wife, Brittany, their children, daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze,” were also present at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada.

Also making the trip is Patrick’s embattled brother, Jackson Mahomes. Here are some photos from the golf challenge, courtesy of Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram account.

(Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)

Patrick Mahomes carried Sterling and Bronze proudly as he and Travis Kelce won their duel against NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

They were already up two after three holes, mainly because the “Splash Brothers” couldn’t find the mark on the green.

Mahomes and Kelce extended their advantage to three after the former sank a ten-foot putt, while the Golden State Warriors backcourt missed from six feet.

The Kansas City Chiefs tandem went 4 UP when their opponents missed a short putt on the sixth hole. Barring any miracle from Curry and Thompson, Kelce and Mahomes were on their way to victory with six holes left to play.

However, the Warriors had a little momentum when Mahomes and Kelce scored a three-putt bogey on the ninth hole.

That hope was short-lived as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce claimed victory on hole number ten.

While they did not receive cash prizes, they received Tiffany & Co. gold bracelets for winning.

More importantly, the participants were able to raise money for No Kid Hungry. Up to $11 million worth of monetary donations were at stake for the organization that combats childhood hunger in the United States.

This victory erases Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen’s defeat in the June 2022 edition of “The Match” versus fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Mahomes continues his winning streak after winning his second Super Bowl title and second Super Bowl MVP award last February. He also earned his second NFL Most Valuable Award during the 2022 season.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother is not out of the woods yet

While Patrick Mahomes continues to reap achievements, Jackson Mahomes is facing charges of misdemeanor battery and aggravated sexual battery.

The charges stemmed from a February 2023 incident wherein he forcibly kissed the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge.

He also threatened a crew member trying to retrieve his water bottle from the office. Jackson Mahomes allegedly pushed the restaurant crew away and instructed him not to come back.

The younger Mahomes was released on a $100,000 bond. But as a part of his temporary release, he cannot consume alcohol, controlled substances, or illegal drugs. He will undergo drug testing and cannot comment publicly about the incident.

If proven guilty, Jackson Mahomes can serve up to 55 months in prison for aggravated sexual battery. He will also be on the sex offender registry for 25 years if convicted.

