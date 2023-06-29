Jackson Mahomes spotted in Vegas with TikTok star still waiting on clarity in sexual assault case

Jackson Mahomes has finally made another social media appearence.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, a series of controversies surrounded Patrick Mahomes' brother. A KC restaurant owner accused him of sexual assault. After that, the TikTok star limited his online activity.

After being arrested last month, the Mahomes family has kept a low profile while referring to the recent controversies. He later got out on bail.

However, their mother Randi Mahomes finally provided an update about her younger son. Apparently, the family is currently in Las Vegas. While Brittany and Patrick Mahomes weren't with the rest of the family, they could be in Vegas for The Match.

"Breakfast with my loves @jacksonmahomes @miabliss15" Randi wrote.

The location, as added per Randi, was the Wynn Field Club in Las Vegas. While Randi herself wasn't in the frame, she captured Jackson and his younger step sister Mia in her story.

Having said that, Randi even shared an emotional throwback weeks after Jackson's initial arrest.

"Life may not be perfect but i have so much to be thankful for…. No excuses. Shout out to all the single moms."

The small moments made up for Randi's tribute, receiving a positive response from a few of her followers.

Patrick Mahomes refused to go into the details of Jackson Mahomes' arrest

As the OTAs began for teams, it was time for Patrick Mahomes to shift focus to the upcoming football season. Of course, the two-time Super Bowl champion was asked about his brother and the ongoing sexual assault case.

While Mahomes didn't address the situation directly, he did make a statement about it being a private family matter:

“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself. At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

While the Mahomes do share snippets of their life with fans and the public, most things are private for them to discuss personally. Considering the sensitivity of Jackson Mahomes' case, it might also not be advisable for Mahomes to speak up on the matter.

The person to accuse Jackson Mahomes was Aspen Vaugh, a 40-year-old KC restaurant owner. She released a video of the young man forcibly kissing her, leading to an investigation.

There has been no further comment on the case of Jackson being convicted.

