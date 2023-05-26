Patrick Mahomes and his family have been surrounded by controversies for years. However, the situation worsened after Jackson Mahomes' arrest. While new details emerged through online chatter, the family remained silent about the sensitive matter.

Considering the severity of the accusations, Mahomes and his wife Brittany never publically acknowledged the situation.

However, Mahomes did make a statement about the matter. Unfortunately, users online aren't impressed with his statement. As per a few people, Mahomes and his family actually need some PR training.

According to a few people, the Mahomeses have never been a private family. Since they are always speaking up on issues, many expected some proper statement made on Jackson's matter.

A few users even expected Patrick Mahomes to say he 'condones' what Jackson did.

Accused of forcibly kissing a woman, Jackson's video clip also got circulated online.

Other people also blamed Patrick, claiming that the Kansas City Chiefs QB isn't much different from his family. Taking in the matter and legal implications, some users assumed that Mahomes' team was the one who asked him to say what he did.

People also had an issue with him saying it was a 'personal' issue:

"I don't feel like he can use the it's a personal thing when he's allowed his family to be such public people. If he wanted his life private. Then his wife and family should have stayed private."

What did Patrick Mahomes say about his brother Jackson's arrest?

With OTAs beginning and the 2023 NFL season nearing, Mahomes is back on the field with his team. However, as the Chiefs aim for another Super Bowl, their star QB has to focus on football.

When asked about Jackson, the two-time Super Bowl champion stated that it was a personal matter he couldn't comment on:

“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself.”

Of course, it is also about playing and protecting his own family.

“At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

The person who accused Jackson, Aspen Vaugh, is a 40-year-old Kansas City restaurant owner who released a video of Jackson forcibly kissing her. As of now, the 22-year-old is not convicted.

