Who is Aspen Vaughn? All about Jackson Mahomes' alleged accuser and KC restaurant owner

Aspen Vaughn made headlines after she allegedly accused internet celebrity and Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, of assault. The incident occurred less than two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in Glendale, Arizona.

He has been in the spotlight ever since, facing loads of criticism on social media and internet spaces. There’s an ongoing investigation into multiple assault allegations involving the reigning NFL MVP’s brother. One of them involves allegedly kissing Aspen Vaughn at a bar near Kansas City.

Vaughn is a 40-year-old lady who lives in Kansas City. She is the owner and controller of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge, located in Overland Park.

She is accusing the social media celebrity of forcibly kissing her at the restaurant on February 25th. Aside from that, the internet celebrity is also being investigated for shoving a 19-year-old male waiter in the restaurant on multiple occasions, as claimed by Vaughn.

Vaughn is citing a video clip retrieved from surveillance cameras as evidence to support her claim. She explained that he grabbed her neck and made attempts to kiss her without her consent twice. She is of the opinion that he was under the influence of alcohol and his advances were unexpected and unwelcome.

Jackson Mahomes has been a friend of Vaughn's stepdaughter for a while. Prior to the alleged incident, Vaughn had once shared a photo of him and her stepdaughter on Facebook, captioning it "good kid" in reference to the internet celebrity.

Current Situation for Jackson Mahomes

Overland Park police confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Jackson Mahomes has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery. This comes after a series of investigations by the police department since Vaughn made the complaint.

Mahomes' lawyer, Bradan Davies, had earlier outrightly denied Vaughn's allegations against the Super Bowl MVP's brother. In a statement, Davies asserted that Jackson hasn't done anything criminal and there is substantial evidence to back that up. In his words:

“Jackson has nothing wrong.”

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

The recent arrest gives a new complexion to the whole incident. The youngster has been booked into the Johnson County jail and is expected to face trial soon enough. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

