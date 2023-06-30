Who won “The Match” between Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce vs Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson? Reviewing iconic golf battle between four stars

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest edition of “The Match.”

Here’s the confirmation from the PGA Tour Twitter account.

and @TKelce take The Match 3&2. A dominant victory for the Super Bowl champs @PatrickMahomes and @TKelce take The Match 3&2. A dominant victory for the Super Bowl champs 🏆@PatrickMahomes and @TKelce take The Match 3&2. https://t.co/u1oYpzX8kt

The Kansas City Chiefs tandem went 1 UP on the second hole. Kelce and Mahomes managed a birdie on the Par 5, while Curry and Thompson missed their birdie putts.

Mahomes and Kelce went 2 UP after three holes as Thompson couldn’t find the mark. They went up by three when Mahomes drained a ten-foot putt for par while the Golden State Warriors pair missed from six feet.

Both teams scored a birdie on the fifth hole. However, the Chiefs went 4 UP when the Warriors players missed a short putt on hole number six.

Curry and Thompson reduced the lead when Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce settled for a three-putt bogey with three holes to go.

But that slight momentum went nowhere as the Chiefs tandem sealed the deal on the next hole.

The athletes played 12 holes at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada. This made-for-television golf match benefits No Kid Hungry, an organization that addresses childhood hunger in the United States.

The players could have donated up to $11 million for No Kid Hungry if they satisfied four challenge holes. Holes four, six, and eight corresponded to a $2 million donation if any player made a hole-in-one. That amount increases to $5 million for the 12th and last hole.

No Kid Hungry got $250,000 if anyone among Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson made a shot within five feet of the hole.

Patrick Mahomes finally won in “The Match”

Curry and Mahomes have participated in previous editions of “The Match.” Curry teamed up with Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Change last November 2020 but lost to Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley. That event was held at the Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Mahomes and Josh Allen lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the June 2022 edition of the match play golf challenge.

Before the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce versus Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson duel, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeated Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in The Match VII. That friendly competition happened last December 2022 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The outspoken Travis Kelce might consider himself Mahomes’ lucky charm in golf. But this recent victory adds to their string of accomplishments this year.

Aside from winning Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP trophy. He was also the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce also earned his second Super Bowl ring. He also earned his fourth First Team All-Pro selection and eighth Pro Bowl inclusion. He also finished 2022 with his seventh-straight 1,000-yard season.

