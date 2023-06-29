‘The Match’ creator dishes on expectations for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce – “It’s going to be interesting”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are linking up once again, but this time, it's not on the gridiron - it's on the green. For this year's version of Capital One's The Match, the two NFL superstars will face off with another pair of sports teammates in the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry is an avid golfer who routinely participates in pro-am golf tournaments. Mahomes is no stranger to The Match as he competed alongside Josh Allen a few years ago.

The creator of the charity golf match opened up on what he expects from this year's event via Awful Announcing:

“This year’s competitors are championship-winning duos from different leagues. We’ve got Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce up against Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. They’re the top stars in football and basketball. They’re teammates, competitors, and some of the biggest names in their sports. And—most importantly here—they’re united by their love of the game of golf, and we know they’ll help bring more eyes to the sport.”

He went on to discuss their particular strengths on the green and how it might translate to the actual event:

“Who’s going to win? I really can’t tell! Steph’s a phenomenal golfer, Klay’s unproven but working on his game, Patrick is really solid and Travis hits the ball out of the park. It’s going to be interesting to see who’s going to win in that scenario. I look forward to continuing the tradition of doing two matches per year, for as long as the audience continues to enjoy what we do.”

Mahomes, as Zuriff pointed out, is a solid golfer. He was pretty strong with Allen in a losing effort to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, an effort that Allen takes the blame for.

When will Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce play in The Match?

The 2023 version of The Match will take place on June 29, 2023, at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverage begins at 5:30 pm EST.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce join Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as NFL stars who have graced the event.

