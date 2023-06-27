When is The Match 2023? Date, time, and live coverage details for Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce vs Steph Curry & Klay Thompson

The Match 2023 takes place on June 29, 2023, at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the latest edition of the annual charity golfing game that sees some of American Sports' most famous duos face off against each other.

This year we will see a matchup of NFL superstars against NBA icons, as the game pits Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Match 2023: TV Channel

The Match will air on TNT in the United States of America, with simulcasts on truTV and HLN. If you want additional supporting content, the Bleacher Report official application has expansive coverage plans leading up to and during The Match, including the Hot Seat Press Conference at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on June 29.

United Kingdom and European golf enthusiasts wanting to watch The Match can do so via Discovery Plus.

The Match 2023: NBA and NFL superstars as golfers

The Match 2023 will feature four future Hall of Famers in their respective sports. The two teams will consist of two members from the immediate past NBA champions and the reigning Super Bowl champs: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both Mahomes and Curry have previously played in The Match once before, but both are looking for their first win in the event. Mahomes played in 2022 with Josh Allen, losing to the team of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Curry played in 2020 alongside Peyton Manning, losing to Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

A Brief History of The Match

The Match began in 2018 and has seen some impressive matchups over the years. After the initial duel between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, more celebrities started participating in charity. Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the first NFL players to join in The Match in 2020.

In 2021, Aaron Rodgers paired with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau. Last June, it was an all-quarterback affair as Brady and Rodgers faced off against Josh Allen and Mahomes.

The Match has previously featured two NBA players. Curry and Charles Barkley played on opposite sides of each other in November 2020. Curry proved to be quite decent when paired with Manning. 2023 will be the first all-NBA versus all-NFL matchup in the Match's esteemed history, and there promise to be fireworks.

