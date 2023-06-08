"I think the football players are gonna win"- Charles Barkley makes his pick as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

On June 29, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a 12-hole exhibition game of golf. The contest will be broadcast live on TNT, with the latest 'The Match' projecting to be a competitive battle.

During a June 8 episode of 92%ers, Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on which team is going to win the golfing contest - picking the NFL duo of Mahomes and Kelce.

"I actually think the football players are going to win," Barkley said. "I know Steph is really good. I don't know anything about Klay. But I have played with your brother and Pat, they gonna be alright...They gonna play good enough, trust me."

The game will take place at the Wynn golf course in Las Vegas on June 29. With two elite duo's from their respective sport, the contest is expected to be highly competitive as both teams look to gain bragging rights. Yet, judging by Barkley's comments, Klay Thompson is going to be the X-Factor.

If Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are all regulars on the golf course, they're going to have a slight edge over Thompson. However, just because Barkley hasn't seen Klay Thompson play doesn't mean he isn't good enough to make a difference during the single-game tournament.

Interestingly, this will be Stephen Curry's second time competing in The Match. Back in 2020, the Golden State Warriors guard teamed up with Payton Manning, taking on Charles Barkley and five-time PGA-winning Phil Mickelson. Curry and Manning lost that contest, as you would expect.

Stephen Curry launches a whisky brand

With his NBA career entering its last phase, Stephen Curry has begun adding new investments to his portfolio. The latest addition to the sharpshooter's investment collection is a whisky brand that goes by 'Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon.'

"Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition," Curry said in a press release.

"I'm proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman's Cut. This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life's great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family," he added.

Once released, Curry's Whisky is expected to sell at an affordable price of $79.99 per 750ml bottle. With retirement now only a few years away, Curry has been active in making investments. The SC30 company now owns shares in multiple business ventures - with a heavy focus on digital technology, likely due to his presence in South Bay.

Still, if Curry's portfolio is anything like his basketball career, we can expect him to become a wildly successful businessman. After all, if there's one thing we know about Curry, it's that he knows how to win.

Furthermore, Curry is the guy you trust when he's taking a long shot - let's just hope that holds true off the court as well as it does on it.

