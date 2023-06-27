Capital One's The Match has raised approximately $35 million for charity after several iterations. The Match 2023 will take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The NFL and NBA's off-seasons are when squads reassess and shuffle their rosters, which fits perfectly for this event.

Thursday's 12-hole match will pit the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce against the NBA's Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Players from each side will take a shot, and the better of the two will be used because the format is a scramble. The hole is won by the team with the lowest combined score of the two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of the four guys that will be on the course in 2023, Curry is the finest golfer. Since he was ten years old, the 35-year-old has played golf, and he has even participated in the Korn Ferry Tour.

³⁰ @StephMuse_ Steph Curry is the greatest 2 sport athlete of all time. Steph Curry is the greatest 2 sport athlete of all time. https://t.co/Rio67DE3TD

Five years ago, "The Match'' first aired. Since then, it has changed, frequently going back to its pro golf beginnings while periodically including athletes from different sports.

It first began as a straightforward showcase match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two golfing greats. For the subsequent version, they both came back but they welcomed two NFL superstars - Peyton Manning and Tom Brady - along as partners. Brady and Manning were the inaugural NFL players to participate in 2020.

Is 2023 The Match the first without a professional golfer?

Six of the seven previous editions featured professional golfers. The upcoming game will mark the second occasion that there won't be any taking part in the event; the first time was when Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes faced Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers a year ago.

In previous contests, big-name athletes from the top American sports leagues faced off, but this is the first time they matched up basketball icons against football icons.

Even though he is the current NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes is still trying to win his first The Match championship. On the last hole at the Wynn Las Vegas, Mahomes and Josh Allen managed to lose to Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the last game.

Poll : 0 votes