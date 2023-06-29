Josh Allen has been the topic of conversation this offseason, and it hasn't all been about his play on the field.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback apparently broke up with his former girlfriend Brittany Williams. While that isn't breaking news, the fact that he has been seen with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld is what has had fans talking.

Williams, though, is apparently ready to move on. In her recent Instagram post, she posted a series of photos from her Italy vacation. The Fontanelle Estate was listed as the location and the photos showed a beautiful Italian landscape and, of course, Italian cuisine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comments left on Brittany Williams post though, are all in favor of her moving on.

Some encouraged her to use the trip as a way to decompress from the breakup. Others questioned what the Buffalo Bills quarterback was thinking when he ended the relationship.

Some said that she looked like she was ready to move on and some said that it was the perfect 'clap back' to her recent breakup.

One fan said:

"What the hell was he thinking?" perfection

Here's a screenshot of some top comments on Instagram:

The comments on Brittany Williams' recent Instagram post have NFL fans choosing sides.

Where have Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld rumors come from?

At the end of May, the rumors ramped up that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had broken up with Brittany Williams.

Allen was spotted with Hailee Steinfeld in New York City. While neither has confirmed their relationship status, they have been seen quite a few times together.

The quarterback and singer apparently are dating, according to a source who spoke with PEOPLE magazine:

"He's going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes. It's new, but they are having fun."

People @people Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes' (Exclusive Source) people.com/hailee-steinfe… Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes' (Exclusive Source) people.com/hailee-steinfe…

The two have been seen out on night outs in New York City in the last few weeks and even posed for pictures with the owner of the quarterback's favorite sushi restaurant.

It remains to be seen whether Steinfeld attends Buffalo Bills games this season.

Poll : 0 votes