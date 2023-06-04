The rumors of Bills QB Josh Allen dating the Romeo & Juliet actress Hailee Steinfeld has taken the internet by storm.

The couple were first spotted in New York amid the rumors of Bills QB's breakup with former partner Brittany Williams. The rumors first began to swirl when Brittany unfollowed Josh Allen from her instagram. Although this isn't a direct confirmation, in this day and age of social media, it does send a unanimous message.

The new rumored couple of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been the talk of the town for the past week and half. While the Bills QB initially faced criticism and backlash, it looks like the NFL fans have made their stance clear on the new NFL couple.

On a subreddit r/WivesofNFL, a post by user u/hokagesarada asked the community an opinion on the power couple.

The fans who were quick to respond had positive responses and were all in for the new rumored NFL couple. Here's what the fans had to say:

While one fan was skeptic on the future of the relationship, there was another one quick to defend them and share their views on the couple.

Initial dating rumors of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld received immense backlash from fans

The duo of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were first spotted in New York City in late May 2023. Days later the rumored couple were once again spotted at a Sushi Bar. And this set the internet on fire.

Josh Allen received immense criticism from the fans since this was happeneing during the Bills OTAs and also in between a rumored breakup with his ex-partner Brittany Williams.

It all started with Brittany unfollowing the Bills QB on socials and posting cryptic messages on Instagram. Josh Allen and Brittany Williams also attended the Kentucky derby but as separate couples. And it was there when she posted another cryptic message stating "accepting husband applications."

While none of the parties have confirmed on the same, it does look like the couple are ready to move past their relationship and get ahead with their careers.

Josh Allen has an uphill task ahead in the 2023 NFL Season

Josh Allen is one among the top 5 elite quarterbacks in the NFL. His arm power, running game, ability to read the defense and dissect them set him apart from the crowd. However, all of these things don't mean anthing from the context of winning.

Josh Allen has taken the Bufallo Bills to the playoffs in the past 4 years and has never taken them past the AFC Championship Game. He is 4-4 in the post season, which isn't a great stat for a QB of his caliber.

In 2022 season, the Bills were the favorites against the conference rivals Bengals in the divisional round. But Joe Burrow sent Josh Allen back home. The Bills QB had a poor show, throwing for 264 yards, 1 rushing touchdown and a costly interception.

Entering the 2023 season, the Bills QB is fresh and healthy. He has recovered from his elbow injury and is looking to get the ball rolling. He spoke about bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo:

“I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo and I just don’t want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team.”

With MVP expectations on the QB, Josh Allen will be hoping to take the Bills past a tough AFC and eventually finish the job.

