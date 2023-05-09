There's no relief for Josh Allen and the breakup rumors regarding Brittany Williams.

Starting with an unfollow on Instagram, Brittany's activity on social media has simply fueled more conversation. However, irrespective of all assumptions, Williams and the Buffallo Bills QB haven't confirmed anything publically.

The couple still have a few Instagram images up, posting other updates regularly.

In a recent post, one of Brittany's friends shared an interesting yet cryptic post. While the post is no longer available, a screenshot was shared by users online.

The photo is from the Kentucky Derby, which Brittany attended with her friend Karlee Zacky.

"Now accepting husband applications @brittwill," Zacky wrote.

Williams has not responded to the statement.

Considering the updates on social media, many users are convinced that the duo are no longer together. Allen's last post featuring Williams dates back to June 2020.

Furthermore, Allen was at the Kentucky Derby himself. With the ongoing rumors and speculations, their lack of interaction fueled other theories.

"My girls spoil me #mhwn," she wrote.

Lo @lor_rehn #MHWN Not Britt with more (potential) shade towards Josh Allen 🥲 Not Britt with more (potential) shade towards Josh Allen 🥲😅 #MHWN https://t.co/2laNxcMite

The hastag 'mhwn' means 'my husband would never'.

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen relationship timeline: When did the couple start dating?

While they knew each other for some time, Williams and Josh Allen began dating in 2017, right before he became an NFL player. Regularly featuring on each other's IG, they have been together for around six years.

In an earlier (now-deleted) IG post, Williams had thanked the QB for flirting with her when they were just eight. Later, Williams asked Allen to be her date at the Sadie Hawkins' dance.

Brittany referred to him as 'shy,' stating that the NFL star even ghosted her later.

In an interview, Williams revealed that they met again as college freshmen. Williams was at the California State University, and Allen was at the Reedley College.

“I was dating another guy at the time. I specifically remember [Josh Allen] reaching out to me a whole year later and just randomly texting me, saying, ‘I messed up.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you haven’t talked to me in a year.’ But at the same time, I liked it,” Williams explained.

We will see if there is more to this story in time.

