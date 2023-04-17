Is Josh Allen single? Rumors about Bills star's breakup go viral after Brittany Williams' Instagram activity

Josh Allen has shared his NFL successes and failures with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. However, questions about their relationship status have arisen as Williams unfollowed Allen on Instagram. She also took down nearly all of the Bills-related content. It remains unknown if the pair have spilt up and that the quarterback is back on the dating market.

Williams does have a post from January 2021 with Meg DiMarco, the girlfriend of Bills cornerback Taron Johnson.

Brittany Williams with Meg DiMarco at a Bills game in 2021. Credit: @brittwill (IG)

Her last post was on Easter as she posted multiple photos of herself wearing a lovely dress for the holiday:

Brittany Williams and her IG post on Easter. Credit: @brittwill

Rumors of a potential breakup have also made their rounds on Twitter, but neither Williams nor Allen have openly spoken on the matter. Josh Allen most recently liked the vacation photos Williams posted last month.

It was of a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico, that included Allen, Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen, and his fiancée Summer Juraszek.

Williams’ most recent post with Williams is from July 2022, when the pair visited Diamond Cross Ranch in Wyoming.

Allen and Williams on vacation in Wyoming in July 2022. Credit: @brittwill (IG)

The reason why Williams chose to unfollow the two-time Pro Bowler on Instagram is unknown. Yet, she still follows Allen’s mother and his sisters.

How Josh Allen and Brittany Williams met

The pair have known one another since they were kids in California. She went to a birthday party for the quarterback's brother. Coincidentally, a minor league baseball game was going on next to the party. A player hit a baseball near the festivities and Allen got the ball and gave it to Williams.

Following the party, Williams didn't see him again until they were teenagers. Williams attended Fresno State University, where she was a member of the cheer team and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Josh Allen got a second chance at going to a dance with Williams in 2017 when she took him to her sorority formal.

The rest was history as they have traveled together and even share a dog named Sky. Time will tell if this longtime relationship will still continue on in 2023.

