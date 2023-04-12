2023 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills 7-round mock 

Buffalo Bills fans believe their team is ready to win a Super Bowl. Years of pain and suffering have led to this moment. They have the most balanced roster in the NFL, and only need to fine tune it through the 2023 NFL draft.

Josh Allen is one of the best QBs in the NFL, alongside Patrick Mahomes. He can do things on a weekly basis that make you realize you’re watching greatness.

The 2022 season and its chaotic climax was a mixed bag for the Bills. They once again reached the playoffs but didn’t even make the AFC Championship Game, which was the minimum expectation for Sean McDermott’s team.

Despite some losses in free agency, the Buffalo Bills are expected to challenge once more with their roster of the highest quality.

Buffalo Bills' 2023 NFL draft preview

The Bills have six picks across the NFL draft and will be first on the clock at #27. This will be the 26th selection of the round courtesy of the Miami Dolphins’ punishment.

Defensive pressure will be the focus for McDermott and the front office in the early rounds. Von Miller’s signing was astute, but he can’t play forever. Buffalo Bills fans know he needs replacing and the draft is the perfect way to do just that.

Sportskeeda’s 7-round mock draft will not consider any trades that have not yet occurred.

The Bills may be too far down the order to grab one of the blue-chip pass rushers in this class. However, they are well placed to get a player who can be a rotational starter in the 2023 season.

Should pieces in the draft fall differently, there is also the matter of a hole at linebacker following Tremaine Edmunds’ departure in free agency.

Significant Buffalo Bills free agency signings

· G Connor McGovern

· WR Deonte Harty

· S Taylor Rapp

· G David Edwards

· Re-signed FS Jordan Poyer

· Re-signed DE Jordan Phillips

· WR Trent Sherfield

· Re-signed LB Matt Milano

Significant Buffalo Bills free agency losses

A stud like Tremaine Edmunds is hard to replace

· LB Tremaine Edmunds

· QB Case Keenum

· RB Devin Singletary

· WR Jamison Crowder

· WR Isaiah McKenzie

· S Jaquan Johnson

Sportskeeda’s 7-round mock for the Buffalo Bills

Myles Murphy is the successor to Von Miller on the Buffalo Bills' defense

27. DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

59. WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

91. LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

130. CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

137. OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

205. DE Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

As previously mentioned, the Buffalo Bills need to prepare for life after Von Miller. In Sportskeeda’s mock draft 1.0, we had the Bills taking Clemson’s edge rusher with their first-selection.

Murphy is a strong rusher and has a huge physical upside. He isn’t as productive as Miller is right now, but he would be an explosive presence on a defensive line that needs depth rather than an immediate star.

Some will argue Murphy is a reach here, and could even be available in the second-round with a trade down. This is crazy considering Murphy’s natural talent at the position, but it is testament to the depth of the edge rusher clash in 2023.

Murphy’s biggest positive is his ability to play hard on every down. Jadeveon Clowney was a prodigy coming out of college, but teams erred on the side of caution as he took plays off. Murphy has no such red flags.

Marvin Mims Jr. is a wide receiver who has exploded onto the scene as the pre-draft process has gone on. Whilst a year ago some even considered him a possible undrafted free agent, he is now projected to go inside the first two rounds.

He is quick and his production in college football was immense. He brings Josh Allen a new weapon, especially after so many depth receivers left in the offseason.

Tremaine Edmunds’ departure leaves a need at the linebacker position for the Buffalo Bills. The third-round would be the perfect place for the team to make a move to get Daiyan Henley.

Whilst there's a lot of work to do from day one, Henley has immense ability and is only going to grow into the starting role. Matt Milano’s contract extension was a huge boost, but Buffalo needs someone to play alongside him.

Henley is great in coverage and can cover a lot of danger on the inside, as we saw with 106 tackles in the 2022 collegiate season. He’s rough around the edges and needs to be coached well, but Sean McDermott is an excellent defensive operator.

LSU’s Mekhi Garner offers a utility option as either a cornerback or safety, adding depth to the Bills’ secondary. He’s a man-coverage specialist and could be vitally important against Tyreek Hill in divisional battles against Miami.

Buffalo Bills fans will say that Josh Allen needs even more protection. This will come in the fifth-round as Nick Saldiveri arrives from Old Dominion.

He will compete for the starting RT role and also has the talent to play at guard. You need these versatile guys across the O-Line as it's a position where many injuries occur.

Nick Herbig closes the Buffalo Bills’ draft as an additional option in the pass rushing game. He is a developmental prospect and may need to be moved across the defensive line due to his size deficiencies, but his college tape shows a brilliant pass rusher with strong fundamentals.

