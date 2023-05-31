Josh Allen has been trying a new position, and it is not going well.

Recently, the Buffalo Bills posted a video surfaced of star quarterback Allen (in the no. 17 red uniform) attempting to cover rookie running back Jordan Mims (in the white no. 35 uniform) during a passing drill. It was captioned with the following:

"Getting those CB reps in."

Allen failed spectacularly at the task and fans were unimpressed at his effort to become a more versatile player. They noted that he might not be as focused on football as he used to be.

Are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld dating? Exploring the rumors

Ever since he split from Brittany Williams, Allen had been mostly silent about his love life, choosing instead to focus on football. Recently, photos surfaced of him with actress Hailee Steinfeld, which received a lot of attention.

While neither Allen nor Steinfeld has addressed the rumors, an insider told People that the "cute couple" had been "hanging out for a few weeks", adding:

"It's new, but they are having fun."

Before he met Steinfeld, Allen had been with Williams for approximately six years. They first met as kids, before reconnecting in high school. They met again once more in college, when Allen was studying at Reedley (he spent one year there before moving to Wyoming), before becoming a couple in his last year of college.

Steinfeld, meanwhile, has been largely secretive about her love life, though she did briefly date singer and former One Direction member Niall Horan until 2018.

What has Josh Allen said about his goals in Buffalo?

All that chatter about Steinfeld being a distraction has not stopped Josh Allen from aiming high. In an interview with Alaina Getzenberg, ESPN's Buffalo Bills correspondent, last week, he said:

"I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo, and I just don't want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team."

He also expounded on the "locked in" comment he made last month:

"I think communicating to our playmakers, understanding where I want them and making sure that we're on the same page.

"Film study, for sure. And then just diving into our playbook, knowing it inside and out. And whether we've got to simplify some things or add more stuff, talking with [offensive coordinator Ken] Dorsey and again, just trying to be a part of his brain and making sure that I'm doing that on the field.

"And then, just knowing the concepts as well as I can, knowing where my eyes should be and understanding what the defense is trying to do, and how to exploit said defense."

We will see if Josh Allen can bring the Buffalo faithful the Super Bowl win they dearly desire.

