Why did Josh Allen unfollow Brittany Williams? Bills QB's latest IG activity intensifies breakup rumors

Last month, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, sent fans into a guessing frenzy by unfollowing Allen on Instagram and removing photos of them together.

In response, Allen has now removed all evidence of their relationship. According to Heavy.com, he unfollowed Williams on May 8, just two days after they had been seen attending the Kentucky Derby, albeit separately.

Meanwhile, Karlee Zacky, a friend of Williams, posted an Instagram story of themselves at the horse race with the cryptic caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now accepting husband applications"

Josh Allen hasn't responed to Brittany Williams unfollowing him on Instagram and posting cryptic messages. For his part, Allen was seen with a few male friends of his own, including former Bills Pro Bowl center Eric Wood and current Bills general manager Brandon Beane:

He has also been busy expanding his business portfolio, announcing a partnership with New Era:

Did Josh Allen really cheat on Brittany Williams with bartender?

Although Allen has not provided a reason for the split, rumors have persisted that he was unfaithful to Williams and was dumped as a result. Allegedly, someone had told the Instagram gossip account @deuxmoi that Allen had impregnated a bartender in Buffalo, according to a screenshot.

Free Quan 9️⃣ @bballfan233 So this may be the reason Josh Allen and his girlfriend recently broke up. Dolphins by a million #FinsUp So this may be the reason Josh Allen and his girlfriend recently broke up. Dolphins by a million #FinsUp https://t.co/MNTUYc7HRB

However, one of the replies noted that the alleged incident had occurred in October and it would have been hard to keep secret for long in Buffalo's small population. Ultimately, no conclusive evidence has emerged, and the rumors remain just that.

Josh Allen says he has never been more focused on NFL season

Despite the personal turmoil, Allen seems more focused on football than ever. In a media scrum held during the Bills' first day of offseason activity, he stated that he has never been as focused or locked in on football as he is right now.

“I think at this point, in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in on football as I am right now. I’m very excited and looking forward to getting here with the guys, building that team camaraderie, having guys over, and just doing that piece of it. Because I think that’s such a huge piece of it — when you’re able to trust teammates inside and outside the facility.”

And he will need that focus more then ever, with Aaron Rodgers finally heading to New York and he and his Jets looking to challenge the Bills' supremacy in the AFC East.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes