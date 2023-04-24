Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets is finally official! After announcing on March 15, on the Pat McAfee Show that his intentions were to play for the New York Jets this season, the Jets officially acquired Rodgers on Monday, April 24.

The Jets get Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170.) In return, the Packers get pick No. 13, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of plays this season.

In summary, the Jets and Packers swapped first-round picks, with the Jets receiving a third-round pick this year. The Packers received a second- and sixth-round pick in this year's draft with a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

After weeks of trade talks, the deal between the Jets and Packers for Rodgers is official. The four-time MVP is set to join a young Jets roster that features some of the best young talents in the league.

As for the Green Bay Packers, the Jordan Love era is set to begin this season. It will be interesting to see how he carries the team now that Rodgers is gone.

