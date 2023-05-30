Rumors of Josh Allen dating Hailee Steinfield snowball with couple spotted at sushi bar days after NYC meet

After recent breakup rumors surrounding his relationship with Brittany Williams, Josh Allen is now the subject of new rumors. Having been spotted with actress Hailee Steinfeld, many believe the two are dating. They're both prominent figures within their industry around the same age, so spending time together could be the beginning of a budding relationship.

Hailee Steinfeld Source @SteinfeldSource 📸 | Hailee Steinfeld, Greer Gustavon and Josh Allen in New York City 📸 | Hailee Steinfeld, Greer Gustavon and Josh Allen in New York City https://t.co/WHNoXKUyot

The two were seen at a sushi restaurant looking more than friendly. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, who is 27 years old, had his arm draped around the actress, one year his junior. They were also sitting very close together.

While neither have confirmed their relationship yet, it's not the first time they've been seen together. They were recently spotted walking around New York City together.

Furthermore, it's hard to explain away a picture like the one above. It seems very unlikely that two friends would be sitting that way. Add in the recent breakup for Allen and Steinfeld's single status and it seems as if there may be a new power couple in town.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld may be together

Hailee Steinfeld is known for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop. She debuted in Hawkeye and was also the lead actress in films like Edge of Seventeen, Bumblebee, True Grit and other films.

Josh Allen is entering his sixth season. He is a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and is a favorite to compete for his first MVP award this season.

Is Josh Allen daying Hailee Steinfeld?

Steinfeld is set to appear in Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse which releases this weekend. She is the voice of Gwen Stacy. She's also poised to return as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Kang Dynasty and the voice of Vi in Arcane.

With not a ton of projects on her desk right now, she could have a lot of free time to spend with Allen and on the sidelines of Bills games. It may be a while until the two confirm their relationship, especially since the NFL star's long-term relationship just recently ended.

