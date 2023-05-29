Josh Allen has found himself in the headlines this offseason and it hasn't been for anything related to football. The quarterback is reported to have moved from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams after being spotted with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Williams had unfollowed Allen on Instagram last month and the rumors of the breakup started. In turn, Allen removed Williams from his Instagram page. She posted a video on TikTok with the caption:

"Moments like this >>> ❤️‍🔥 #home #healingjourney"

Fans commented on the video showing her love and support as she looks to be with close friends and family:

One fan commented her heart hurts for Williams

Another fan noted Williams will be missed by the Bills Mafia

Other fans wished her the best and to live her life the way she wants to:

More fans with words of support

Here, fans commented on Williams' support system:

More fans in support of Williams on TikTok

Fans sending love and peace to the fashion influencer

Josh Allen was seen together with Steinfeld in New York City as it's the first time that the pair have been seen in public together. Some have taken this as confirmation that the Buffalo Bills star has moved on from Williams, but neither party has fully addressed the rumors.

Steinfeld addressed her relationship status to People Magazine as the Oscar-nominated actress noted that she's single.

How did Josh Allen and Brittany Williams meet?

Both met in Fresno, California when they were kids as each knew the other's family. Their relationship started back in 2017, a year before being selected by the Bills in the NFL draft.

Williams gives Allen a kiss. Credit: Brittany Williams (IG) and People Magazine

Williams was supportive of the two-time Pro Bowler throughout his career in Buffalo. Now, it seems that the couple have gone their separate ways. Josh Allen will be looking to focus on the Bills as they look to make the playoffs this upcoming season.

