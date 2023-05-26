Josh Allen can throw a football with velocity, but not many knew he could also throw a basketball at breakneck speed. Additionally, he can lose his cool at a moment's notice as playfully evidenced by his team's social media account.

In the 11-second video, Allen loses his cool after missing a few basketball shots that looked more like football passes. The shocking part of the video comes at the end when the quarterback sprints at the camera screaming at the top of his lungs and throwing a basketball at the cameraman at what appears to be full power.

It's not every day that an active NFL quarterback will lean into his animal side on camera, leaving a strong impression on NFL fans as well. Here's a look at their reactions:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nicole Becker @Crazy4Skinner53 he did say he was serious about ball but damn @BuffaloBills Did… did Josh just murder a man via basketball?he did say he was serious about ball but damn @BuffaloBills Did… did Josh just murder a man via basketball? 😆 he did say he was serious about ball but damn 😅

𝓦𝓾 @17forMVP @BuffaloBills Camera man probably got a broken nose from that throw @BuffaloBills Camera man probably got a broken nose from that throw

Josh Allen's reputation smarting from ding in 2022

Josh Allen at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

When he first joined the league, the Bills quarterback had lost many fans in his rookie year after looking like another busted pick by the then-struggling franchise. However, starting in 2019, the quarterback began to show an upward trajectory, bringing the team to their first back-to-back playoff runs since the late 1990s.

Since 2019, the team has made playoffs four consecutive times on Allen's watch. However, in 2022, the quarterback's surging reputation began to hit a ceiling after failing to break through the playoffs like Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have done to get to the Super Bowl.

Additionally, many have begun to attribute Stefon Diggs' talent as the catalyst for the team's good fortunes over their quarterback.

In the quarterback's final game of the season, he lost 27-10 to Burrow, throwing zero touchdowns and one interception. At this point, with a conference featuring Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, the number of quarterbacks with more selling points than No. 17 arguably appears to be growing or at least solidifying above the Bills quarterback.

That said, a Super Bowl run in 2023 would go a long way to ending those comparisons for the quarterback. Will No. 17 silence the doubters in 2023?

Poll : 0 votes