Aaron Rodgers ditched the NFC to join the AFC. But with the spotlight already focused on the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love is aiming to give the still-engaged audience something to see.

Speaking on Get Up, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky named his top five quarterbacks under the most pressure in the conference with Aaron Rodgers out the door, ultimately putting Love at the top of the ranking. Here's how he put it:

"Number one, unquestionably, is Jordan Love. You are a first-round draft pick and you haven't played," said Orlovsky. "You are a first-round draft pick and you got a contract extension without ever playing. They ran a Hall of Fame quarterback out of town for you."

He continued, explaining that the bar is higher than what is expected out of most first-time starters thanks to Aaron Rodgers' massive shoes left behind.

"The expectation shouldn't be that Jordan Love's okay, the expectation should be that Jordan Love doesn't skip a beat to what the Packers have been," added Orlovsky. "This is a team that still has been to the NFC title game two of the last three years. He should play tremendous football."

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Jordan Love to Christian Watson. Touchdown. Jordan Love to Christian Watson. Touchdown. https://t.co/eBxYl6YlB2

Who were the other top NFC quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2023 with Aaron Rodgers gone?

Justin Fields at Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

Jordan Love was spotlighted by Orlovsky as having the most pressure in the NFC, but he wasn't the only one. Justin Fields, a rival in Love's division, was ranked right behind him at second overall. Daniel Jones was ranked third, thanks to his massive contract extension despite throwing for just 15 touchdowns.

Dak Prescott, ranked fourth, is looking to finally break through in the playoffs and wants another massive contract. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ranked fifth. After getting an astronomical contract extension, the Cardinals had their worst season of the Murray era.

Murray is capable of much more, but will need to prove it in 2023 or he could be labeled as a lame-duck quarterback on the heels of watching Kliff Kingsbury get clipped by the franchise.

