Josh Allen relationship: How long did Bills QB date Brittany Williams?

Rumors report that Josh Allen and Brittany Williams are no longer together. The rumors have been swirling for a few weeks, with Brittany unfollowing him on Instagram and celebrating her birthday without him.

Now, the pair was spotted separatedly at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, and the breakup seems official. There's no mention about the Buffalo Bills in her account, and her friends even posted a story picture with a cryptic message, stating that she's now accepting husband applications

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple had been dating since 2017 and their relationship lasted six years. They knew each other before 2017, but they turned into a pair right before he became an NFL player. There was a now-deleted Instagram post where Brittany "thanked" him for flirting with her when they were both eight years old.

The pair was never married, even though their relationship lasted six years. Brittany Williams is a pilates instructor with her own online platform named Pilates By Britt, apart from also being a fashion influencer.

It's unclear when exactly their relationship ended.

Josh Allen's personal life

Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league with a six-year, $258 million contract. He is a University of Wyoming alumnus, majoring in social science.

It's unclear whethor this was Allen's first relationship in his life. He said recently that he has reconnected with his religion, following the incident with Damar Hamlin during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The quarterback has also adventured himself in golf

How many accolades has Josh Allen in his NFL career?

The quarterback has been voted to the All-Pro in 2020 and has also been voted to two Pro Bowls, in 2020 and 2022. He holds the record of the highest passer rating in a single postseason, when he amassed 149.0 during two games in the 2021 postseason.

Josh Allen is one of the league's best quarterbacks. There's no doubt he's more than capable of taking the Bills to a Super Bowl. It's up to the front office to build a team around the QB, so he can take advantage of the opportunity.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes