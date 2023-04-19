2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been so close yet so far over the last couple of seasons. They have been incredibly good during the regular season, only to come unstuck at various times against other top teams. In the 2022 season, they bowed out to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. In the two seasons prior to that, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs dumped them out.

In each case, the team was good but just not good enough. They need to get the right picks in the draft to ensure that Josh Allen's prime is maximized now. They are a team built to win now and this 2023 NFL Draft might represent a critical turning point for them.

Here are the top three positions they must address in the draft:

#1 Wide Receiver

The first order of business for the Buffalo Bills has to be a wide receiver who can immediately start. This has been one area that has been lacking for them in the past few seasons. They need someone elite because the window when Josh Allen is in his prime and they can still retain Stefon Diggs keeps getting narrower. Opposite Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie were not the difference makers they wanted.

One only needs to look at the difference in output Joe Burrow had once he got Ja'Marr Chase with him at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills need to do something similar. Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be the answer here. He was virtually unstoppable in 2021. Despite injuries that hampered him last season, he showed his caliber in the Rose Bowl against Utah, with 15 receptions for 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Due to his injury concerns, he could be available this late in the draft, with the Bills picking 27th overall as it stands, and Buffalo should get him if they can.

#2 Offensive Lineman

Another position that the Buffalo Bills need to address is on the offensive line. While the pass rush was solid, if not spectacular, in the run game they had some issues. Connor McGovern has come in to play guard. On the tackle side, though, Spencer Brown was not great last year. David Quessenberry has been re-signed as well and will provide depth at tackle and guard positions. Even though he has played right tackle, he might do better as a guard.

What they need is someone who can be versatile enough to play primarily tackle but also fill in at guard, to give the offensive line more depth. Someone like Darnell Wright, who is extremely versatile, would be a good fit for them. He can play left tackle, right tackle and guard and will add the necessary firepower to their offensive line.

General manager Brandon Beane has hinted that they might drop down the draft to have more picks. One way they can do that is by getting multiple second-round picks right at the beginning. If they do, they can get both a good wide receiver and someone like Darnell Wright in.

#3 Running Back

The running game was not great for the Buffalo Bills last season. Devin Singletary has since left the organization and joined the Houston Texans. There is always value for running backs at this stage of the draft as it is the one position where shelf life is so low that it makes more sense to pick than trade. The Bills will, of course, continue to rely on Josh Allen to make quarterback runs, but they need to have a backfield option for varying up their play calls.

Someone like Tank Bigsby will be a good fit here. First of all, he is one of the most impressive names in the draft, and his style of play matches it too. He is 6'0", 210 lbs and runs a 4.56 40-yard dash. But beyond that, he is able to find holes, even with porous offensive lines. He has good feet and is elusive, meaning he can add years to his career. He also doubles up as a good receiving target when needed. He would be a solid pick for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are expected to compete again this year for the Lombardi Trophy. Getting their needs done in the draft will ensure that they can finally get over the hump in a packed AFC and reach the Super Bowl. This is a critical time for the organization, one they cannot afford to squander.

