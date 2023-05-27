IN PHOTOS: Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld spotted together after Bills QB’s rumored breakup with Brittany Williams

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted together, following rumors of Brittany Williams breaking up with him. Neither of them have addressed the speculations, though.

Reports of a rift between the quarterback and his girlfriend arose when the two attended the Kentucky derby seemingly as separate couples. In fact, the Pilates instructor attended with a friend and joked about "accepting husband applications".

Earlier in the year, there was no indication of any rift between Brittany Williams and Josh Allen. She was there when the Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round playoff game. She was always supportive even after that, and they went on a vacation together in March, 2023.

It's sometime after that, in April, 2023 that the relationship seems to have soured. She stopped following the quarterback on Instagram that month and removed his photos from her account. She also celebrated her birthday the same month with the hashtag #MHWN on her cake, which stands for "My Husband Would Never."

Now, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were seen having some time for themselves in busy New York city before the new NFL season starts. See some of the photos below.

Josh Allen under pressure to deliver for Bills next season

Josh Allen is under pressure on the field, with the Buffalo Bills having a squad ready to win the Super Bowl but not quite getting there in the last couple of seasons.

He has missed out to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes on MVP honors and now trails the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback by two Super Bowls, after they won again last year. In fact, someone like Joe Burrow has made it to the Super Bowl, even though Allen has not.

Last season, when they went out to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round, Stefon Diggs was seen berating Allen on the sidelines. With Aaron Rodgers joining him in the AFC East with the New York Jets, Allen's job will become tougher last time. So, he will need to focus fully on the field this season, as it seems very clear that the window for his team to lift the Lombardi Trophy is closing.

If he misses the opportunity to do so, he might be categorized among quarterbacks who had the chance but failed to take it. In the process, the Buffalo Bills, who hold the joint-record for most Super Bowl losses (4) without winning any will extend their championship drought if their quarterback fails to deliver.

