Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams drops cryptic IG post weeks after unfollowing Bills QB

Josh Allen will look to lead the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs this upcoming season, but he's had quite the offseason. The two-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a possible breakup with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. However, nothing is official as no news has come about regarding their separation.

Williams added something to her Instagram story that even further puts the relationship status in question.

She posted a photo of herself in front of a birthday cake with the caption, "See you 27." Her birthday is on April 26th and Josh Allen may not be in with her upcoming birthday plans. She also unfollowed Allen on Instagram a few weeks ago, removing many photos of him from her page.

Williams and her IG post with a birthday cake. Credit: @brittwill (IG)

The pair have known one another since childhood and have been dating since 2017. Both went their separate ways until they met again at around 16 or 17 years old. On Kelly Stafford's The Morning After podcast, Williams admitted that the Buffalo Bills quarterback ghosted her:

"He ghosted me for a year, but at the same time, I was like 'OK I get it, things are just not in our timing right now,' I knew it wasn't meant to be."

Yet, she knew their relationship wasn't completely over as the duo reconnected during their freshman year of college. In 2017, Allen's second chance came by going to a dance with Williams when she took him to her sorority formal. Williams was in Allen's life when the Bills took him seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Who is Brittany Williams, Josh Allen's girlfriend (maybe)?

Williams is a Pilates instructor and owner of an online workout platform called Pilates by Britt. She regularly posts clips of her workouts on Instagram.

Williams doing Pilates on her online platform. Credit: @pilatesby.britt (IG)

She attended Fresno State University, where she was a member of the cheer team and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her dad, Chris Williams, played linebacker for Fresno State in the '90s.

We'll see if Josh Allen and Brittany Williams address their status before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

