IN PHOTOS: Brittany Williams takes over Italy in a dazzling bikini following alleged split-up with Josh Allen

Brittany Williams has allegedly moved on from her former boyfriend and is now enjoying a harmonious time in Italy.

A few weeks ago, news spread that Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and the pilates instructor broke up. Williams unfollowed Allen on Instagram and deleted all the pictures of the Madden 24 star from her account, which was then followed by Allen removing her from her account.

Numerous theories sprouted after their alleged separation. However, neither party came forward and talked about the rumors. But in recent days, Allen and Williams were spotted having fun individually.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Bills QB was spotted having a great time at a sushi bar in New York, Williams is enjoying a lavish vacation in Italy. She uploaded numerous pictures from her vacation, which gave her followers a sneak peek into her trip to Italy.

Image Credit: Brittany Williams' Instagram

In the pictures, she was seen indulging in wine, exploring historical landmarks and savoring Italian delicacies.

Reflecting on the delightful dinner from the previous night, Williams expressed her lingering thoughts with a video of a waiter skillfully preparing pasta at Alfredo Alla Scrofa. This renowned restaurant, favored by celebrities, is known for its delectable fettuccine.

Brittany Williams' ex-boyfriend was seen with an Oscar-nominated actress

While Williams was spending an amicable time in Italy, Josh Allen was seen cozying up with Hailee Steinfeld. The two, as mentioned previously, were spotted in New York with their friends. Fans were quick to link them and broke the internet after hearing the news about a new potential couple in the NFL world.

Although some fans were supportive of the idea of them dating, others did not like that Allen moved on and started dating a new woman. Many fans provided emotional support to Brittany Williams on Instagram, too.

Western Enthusiast @westenthu wst Hailee steinfeld sama Josh Allen pacaran wst Hailee steinfeld sama Josh Allen pacaran 😀👍👍👍 https://t.co/80NAUzEF0t

Allen and Steinfeld were first spotted with each other in Manhattan on May 25. They were exiting a black SUV as per The New York Post. Later they were seen at Sushi by Bou. At the sushi bar, Allen had his arms around the 26-year-old actress as they both were all smiles for a photograph.

Poll : 0 votes