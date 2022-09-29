"Wow brag much?" "Tell her to get rid of her social media account" - Fans call out Brittany Mahomes over seemingly insensitive comments as Hurricane Ian floods Florida

Like her husband, Brittany Mahomes has gained quite a lot of attention on social media. While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a common fixture on her account, Brittany often turns to share news about her personal life with fans. Unfortunately, not all comments are harmless and received positively.
Earlier this year, Mahomes and Brittany announced her second pregnancy. The couple have kept their followers updated on social media, sharing that the baby will be born mid-season. Brittany, on her end, seems excited about the upcoming addition to her family, and about her new house being built.
Unfortunately, some followers thought of Brittany's comments as insensitive. This comes right in sync with Hurricane Ian, which has flooded Florida. According to a few users, people do not care about Brittany and her problems while actual homes are being lost.
Some reminded her of the privileged position she is from, hoping for more thoughtful tweets.
While most users thought Brittany was insensitive, some fans came to her defense. Many even asked trolls to leave her alone, empathizing with her problems. After all, the 27-year-old is a young, pregnant mother, waiting for her house to be completed.
Some also stated that her comments were only about her excitement and not related to the terrible hurricane.
Why is Brittany Mahomes subjected to constant trolling?
Over the last few years, Brittany Mahomes has cemented her presence in the NFL world. Unfortunately, it has come along with a string of controversies. These range from comments against referees, to random videos uploaded online.
In January, Brittany turned heads after calling out the refs following a 38-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills. When fans responded, Brittany stood by her statement, convinced that there was some bias.
Another such instance was her opening a bottle of champagne and ultimately spraying unaware fans. Which was right after the Kansas City Chiefs divisional-round victory against the Bills.
Fans have also called her out over old tweets, most of which have already been deleted by Brittany.
That being said, no amount of hate or trolls have stopped Brittany from speaking her mind. The fitness trainer and Mahomes' brother Jackson are always present to cheer for the Chiefs, be it a home game or not.
Recently, even their daughter Sterling has started attending games with her mom. She even launched a new clothing line, all inspired by her daughter.