"Wow brag much?" "Tell her to get rid of her social media account" - Fans call out Brittany Mahomes over seemingly insensitive comments as Hurricane Ian floods Florida

Like her husband, Brittany Mahomes has gained quite a lot of attention on social media. While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a common fixture on her account, Brittany often turns to share news about her personal life with fans. Unfortunately, not all comments are harmless and received positively.

Earlier this year, Mahomes and Brittany announced her second pregnancy. The couple have kept their followers updated on social media, sharing that the baby will be born mid-season. Brittany, on her end, seems excited about the upcoming addition to her family, and about her new house being built.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne life is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the houselife is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the house 😂😂 life is fun!😂

Unfortunately, some followers thought of Brittany's comments as insensitive. This comes right in sync with Hurricane Ian, which has flooded Florida. According to a few users, people do not care about Brittany and her problems while actual homes are being lost.

Some reminded her of the privileged position she is from, hoping for more thoughtful tweets.

Melissa Moore-Randall @dedemoore1971 @BrittanyLynne People in Florida are losing their homes right now to a devastating hurricane. @BrittanyLynne People in Florida are losing their homes right now to a devastating hurricane.

Cotton @markahill54 @BrittanyLynne It's ridiculous the way the privileged in our society think the world cares about their life and whatever so-called problems they think they're facing. Especially when they already own two big homes! @BrittanyLynne It's ridiculous the way the privileged in our society think the world cares about their life and whatever so-called problems they think they're facing. Especially when they already own two big homes!

Anne Zoey @AnneShea15 @BrittanyLynne You poor thing! Prayers up your life gets easier! Meanwhile I will be over here struggling to keep gas in my car. @BrittanyLynne You poor thing! Prayers up your life gets easier! Meanwhile I will be over here struggling to keep gas in my car.

megan voss 🖤 @x0x0_megan @BrittanyLynne least you can build a house… some of us are still trying to reach that level of success. @BrittanyLynne least you can build a house… some of us are still trying to reach that level of success.

Patrick⭕️ @lord_lothrop

Tell her to get rid of her social media account.

She can’t be this dumb.

Does she think before she tweets stuff? Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne life is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the houselife is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the house 😂😂 life is fun!😂 @PatrickMahomes peoples homes are getting destroyed in Florida and this is what your wife decides to say?Tell her to get rid of her social media account.She can’t be this dumb.Does she think before she tweets stuff? twitter.com/brittanylynne/… @PatrickMahomes peoples homes are getting destroyed in Florida and this is what your wife decides to say?Tell her to get rid of her social media account.She can’t be this dumb. Does she think before she tweets stuff? twitter.com/brittanylynne/…

Jayleen Stanton @Jayleen_Stanton #FirstWorldProblems twitter.com/brittanylynne/… Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne life is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the houselife is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the house 😂😂 life is fun!😂 #FirstWorldProblems twitter.com/brittanylynne/…

Uncle Dude @kwikwit13 Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne life is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the houselife is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the house 😂😂 life is fun!😂 I know they have A LOT of money, but to build a house in this economy with this inflation? Ya Patrick's whole family is gonna grow up outside KC. twitter.com/BrittanyLynne/… I know they have A LOT of money, but to build a house in this economy with this inflation? Ya Patrick's whole family is gonna grow up outside KC. twitter.com/BrittanyLynne/…

ME Schultz @schultzyPDog Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne life is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the houselife is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the house 😂😂 life is fun!😂 Oh the life of a gold digger! Hire an assistant twitter.com/brittanylynne/… Oh the life of a gold digger! Hire an assistant twitter.com/brittanylynne/…

Thaya Fares @ThayaFares @BrittanyLynne For all the inconveniences of building your dream mansion, count your blessings girl. 99 % of America will never live your “fun life”. Be grateful. You can pay your bills and feed your kids without working three jobs. All your hassles are really blessings. @BrittanyLynne For all the inconveniences of building your dream mansion, count your blessings girl. 99 % of America will never live your “fun life”. Be grateful. You can pay your bills and feed your kids without working three jobs. All your hassles are really blessings.

While most users thought Brittany was insensitive, some fans came to her defense. Many even asked trolls to leave her alone, empathizing with her problems. After all, the 27-year-old is a young, pregnant mother, waiting for her house to be completed.

Some also stated that her comments were only about her excitement and not related to the terrible hurricane.

Why is Brittany Mahomes subjected to constant trolling?

Over the last few years, Brittany Mahomes has cemented her presence in the NFL world. Unfortunately, it has come along with a string of controversies. These range from comments against referees, to random videos uploaded online.

Patrick, Sterling, and Brittany Mahomes at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

In January, Brittany turned heads after calling out the refs following a 38-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills. When fans responded, Brittany stood by her statement, convinced that there was some bias.

Another such instance was her opening a bottle of champagne and ultimately spraying unaware fans. Which was right after the Kansas City Chiefs divisional-round victory against the Bills.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week https://t.co/299LGpCR0Y

Fans have also called her out over old tweets, most of which have already been deleted by Brittany.

That being said, no amount of hate or trolls have stopped Brittany from speaking her mind. The fitness trainer and Mahomes' brother Jackson are always present to cheer for the Chiefs, be it a home game or not.

Recently, even their daughter Sterling has started attending games with her mom. She even launched a new clothing line, all inspired by her daughter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far