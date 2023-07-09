IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shares mesmerizing moments from adventurous Montana trip with Patrick Mahomes and family

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes took their children on a fantastic mountain ski trip in Yellowstone.

The co-owner of the Kansas City Current informed her fans that she and her family made a plan to go on a hike right after they came to the States from their vacation in Hawaii.

Brittany Mahomes said that there was almost a month remaining until the Kansas City Chiefs' training started, which her husband, Patrick Mahomes, will attend. Hence, to spend more time with each other, the couple thought it would be best if they traveled for the remaining days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former soccer player shared snaps from her scenic vacation. In the pictures, fans could see Mrs. Mahomes sitting on the two-time Super Bowl winner's shoulders. Patrick wore a helmet for safety reasons, while his wife wore cool shades.

In other pictures, Brittany held her son and daughter while they took a ski chalet up a mountainside in Yellowstone. The caption of the post was: "M O N T A N A"

Fans loved seeing the family having an incredible time together. Patrick Mahomes also carried her two-year-old daughter on the hike, which fans adored.

As mentioned earlier, this was not the first time the family went on vacation. In June, the family, along with vacationing in Hawaii, attended Patrick's 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic. Brittany Mahomes shared several pictures from the trip, too.

Brittany Mahomes and husband attended Taylor Swift Era's Tour concert

Even though the Mahomes were on the road, they made sure to get back home just in time to catch the Taylor Swift Era's Tour concert. Brittany and her superstar QB husband attended the singer's Saturday night concert. She wrote:

"Just being Swifties."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Brittany posted pictures of the concert. A TikTok user posted a video where the quarterback was handed a Swiftie bracelet when he walked toward the stadium suite. Along with the Mahomes, Gracie Hunt, the Chiefs' heiress, also enjoyed Swift's performance.

This was the Mahomes' second concert, as they also had a blast at a Luke Combs concert last month.

Poll : 0 votes