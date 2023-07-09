In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a hit among NFL personalities who have attended it, and a member of the defending Super Bowl champions' owning family is the latest member of that group.

On Friday, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark, posted photos and videos of herself at the pop star's concert at Arrowhead Stadium. The caption read:

"Meet me at midnight"

Other NFL personalities who have been seen at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Gracie Hunt is not the only NFL figure to have been seen watching Taylor Swift perform. Back in May, the pop star played a couple of AFC East fields - the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium and the New York Jets' MetLife Stadium.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen in attendance at the former venue, bringing his girlfriend Sophie Scott with him:

Just over a week later, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared at the latter venue, posing for photos with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh:

Pat McAfee even discussed it in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina:

"Aaron knew everybody was going to film him, and Aaron didn't give a f**k, and I think that's a cool thing."

Two weeks later, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters in a post-practice media session that he planned to watch Swift's concert at Paycor Stadium on July 1:

"I have a lot of respect for what Taylor Swift has done with her career. I can’t say that I’m listening to too much Taylor Swift on the speakers in the headphones. I know a lot of people are but that’s just not me. I have heard the tour is a lot of fun, though. Maybe I’ll stop by."

Mike Petraglia @Trags Joe Burrow "might stop by" Taylor Swift concert at Paycor at end of the month. Joe Burrow "might stop by" Taylor Swift concert at Paycor at end of the month. https://t.co/cfvt0opgJa

Ultimately, Burrow did not attend; however, his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher did:

When an ex-teammate once tried to link Aaron Rodgers to Taylor Swift

It is no secret that Aaron Rodgers is a "Swiftie" - he once struggled to choose one song of hers as his favorite because he liked many of them. Last month, former linebacker AJ Hawk, who won Super Bowl XLV with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, suggested on The Pat McAfee Show that the two date:

"What does she do? I don't know. She had a high profile quarterback go to at least two of her three shows.

"I'm saying he should throw his name in the hat. Let her know he's interested."

