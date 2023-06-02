Few people know Aaron Rodgers as well as he knows Taylor Swift songs. Pat McAfee, though, is one who can claim to know the New York Jets quarterback more intimately than others.

The NFL great, when he was with the Green Bay Packers, frequented "The Pat McAfee Show" during the football season. Especially as it became increasingly clear that the quarterback would leave Titletown to move to the Big Apple, his show was the one where many people got their latest news about the star.

Now on a podcast with Jimmy Traina, their relationship came up and the former NFL punter made clear of how he sees the future Hall of Famer. Beyond confirming his love for everything Taylor Swift, he used the appearance to make some salient points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He pointed out that as one of the biggest stars in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers is not fazed by the attention that he gets. He even invoked his own experiences in Indianapolis. He said that just as he is someone prominent and gets recognized, a bonafide superstar like the Jets quarterback can handle all the recognition.

So, that he was being filmed and photographed during the Taylor Swift concert would not have made Rodgers worried in the slightest.

"Aaron knew everybody was going to film him, and Aaron didn't give a f**k, and I think that's a cool thing that," McAfee said. "We've kind of got to the point where ... and I'm much smaller than Aaron Rodgers, that's f**king New York and it's Aaron Rodgers, but I'm talking, too, like, I was a local, like, face for a long time before I've become like this kind of much bigger face. So, I kind of got used to it. Just, like, I think Aaron has obviously been baptized in this for a long time."

Pat McAfee reinforces that Aaron Rodgers is a Taylor Swift stan

During the appearance, Jimmy Traina also said that Aaron Rodgers was not just there to boost his own brand because he attended two of the three days he was there. He could have just gone there for a single day but chose to do more.

Pat McAfee concurred and said that the quarterback and actor Miles Teller are both friends with Taylor Swift. Hence, them being there was like attending a friend's concert.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Robert Pattinson, Julia Garner, Suki Waterhouse, Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller, and Aaron Rodgers with Taylor Swift at the #ErasTour Robert Pattinson, Julia Garner, Suki Waterhouse, Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller, and Aaron Rodgers with Taylor Swift at the #ErasTour 📸 https://t.co/nqVgLlfT2o

They even took a photograph together, after the performance presumably, with other notable names. New York Jets fans will be hoping that their new quarterback inspires them to climb atop the charts as well.

Poll : 0 votes